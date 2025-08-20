Lava Play Ultra 5G was launched in India on Wednesday. The latest 5G smartphone by Lava International runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, which is paired with up to 8GB RAM. It is released in two colour options, and it sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED display. The Lava Play Ultra 5G features a dual rear camera setup, headlined by a 64-megapixel primary camera. The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W charging support.

Lava Play Ultra 5G Price in India, Availability

Lava Play Ultra 5G price in India starts at Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration in India, while the 8GB + 128GB variant costs Rs. 16,499. It is available in Arctic Frost and Arctic Slate colour options. The handset will go on sale via Amazon starting August 25.

As part of a launch promotion, buyers can pick up the 6GB and 8GB variants of Lava Play Ultra 5G for Rs. 13,999 and Rs. 15,499, respectively, with a Rs. 1,000 discount on ICICI, SBI, and HDFC cards.

Lava Play Ultra 5G Specifications, Features

The dual SIM Lava Play Ultra 5G runs on Android 15, and the company has promised two generations of Android updates and three years of security updates for the handset. It features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 1,000 nits peak brightness. The display is claimed to offer 100 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut. It runs on a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, alongside up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB UFS 3.1 storage.

On the rear, Lava Play Ultra 5G has a dual rear camera unit, featuring a 64-megapixel primary camera with a Sony IMX682 sensor, and a 5-megapixel macro camera. It is also equipped with a 13-megapixel selfie camera. The handset supports photography modes like Night Mode, HDR, Portrait, Beauty, Panorama, Slow Motion, Time Lapse, Filters, Pro Mode, AR Sticker, and Macro photography, among others.

The Lava Play Ultra 5G has an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance. Connectivity options on the handset include Bluetooth 5.2, OTG, Wi-Fi 6 and USB Type-C. It includes stereo speakers.

The company has equipped the Lava Play Ultra 5G with a 5,000mAh battery, along with support for 33W fast charging, that is claimed to fully charge the handset in 83 minutes. The battery is also said to deliver up to 45 hours of talk time and up to 510 hours of standby time on a single charge.