Made by Google Event: From Google Pixel 10 Series to Pixel Watch 4, What to Expect

Google will showcase the latest additions to its Pixel portfolio of devices during tomorrow's event.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 19 August 2025 15:59 IST
Made by Google Event: From Google Pixel 10 Series to Pixel Watch 4, What to Expect

Photo Credit: Google

Made by Google is the company's annual hardware launch event

Highlights
  • Made by Google event will take place on August 20 at 10:30pm IST
  • Google may announce the Pixel 10 series comprising four handsets
  • Other likely launches include Pixel Watch 4 and Pixel Buds 2a
The Google Pixel 10 series is all set to be launched at the Made by Google event tomorrow (August 20). At the launch event, the Mountain View, California-based tech giant will take the wraps off its next-generation flagship smartphones. Based on previous trends, along with leaks from credible tipsters, Google's upcoming handset lineup is expected to comprise four models: the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold. In the build-up to the Made by Google event, the tech giant has already teased the design of two handsets in the lineup. Apart from the Pixel 10 series, Google is reported to also unveil the Pixel Watch 4 and the Pixel Buds A-Series successor.

As the Google Pixel 10 series launch event nears, we have curated all of the information available about the upcoming handsets and wearables, based on official teasers and leaks. Here is everything we expect to be showcased at the Made by Google event tomorrow.

Google Pixel 10 Specifications

Based on reports, the vanilla Google Pixel 10 may sport a 6.3-inch full-HD+ Actua display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The panel is expected to offer HDR support, 2,000 nits peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

The upcoming handset could be powered by a Tensor G5 chipset, manufactured using TSMC's 3nm process, and paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The handset may ship with Android 16, supporting seven years of Android updates.google pixel 10 pro

For optics, the standard Pixel 10 is reported to come with a triple rear camera unit which comprises a 48-megapixel 1/2.0-inch sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a new 10.8-megapixel 5x telephoto sensor.

It is expected to pack a 4,970mAh battery, spelling an upgrade over the 4,700mAh battery on last year's Pixel 9. The battery may be paired with 29W wired and 15W Qi2 wireless charging support.

Google Pixel 10 Price in India

Google Pixel 10 price in India is expected to be set at Rs. 79,990. It is said to be available in a single 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration, as well as in Indigo, Limoncello, and Obsidian colour options.

Google Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL Specifications

The Google Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL are expected to be identical offerings, apart from the display size and battery specifications. The former may come with a 6.3-inch display, while the latter is tipped to get a 6.8-inch screen. Both are likely to feature LTPO panels with a 120Hz refresh rate and 3,000 nits of peak brightness.

The same Tensor G5 SoC is reported to power the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL, paired with a Titan M2 security chip, 16GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of onboard storage. The handsets could have the same operating system and software support as the standard Pixel 10.

For optics, the Google Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL will have a triple rear camera unit, as per reports. It may include a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 48-megapixel ultrawide-angle camera, and a 48-megapixel telephoto sensor with 5x optical zoom. On the front, the handsets are said to carry a 42-megapixel selfie camera.

Google is expected to equip the Pixel 10 Pro with a 4,870mAh battery with 29W wired fast charging. Meanwhile, the Pixel Pro XL could get the largest battery ever on a Pixel to date, with an expected 5,200mAh capacity and 39W fast charging support.

Google Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL Price in India

As per reports, the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL will be priced at Rs. 1,09,999 and Rs. 1,24,999, respectively, for the 256GB storage model. The handsets could be offered in Moonstone and Obsidian colourways.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Specifications

According to previous reports, the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold will sport a 6.4-inch OLED cover screen with a 1,080 x 2,364 pixels resolution, 408ppi pixel density, and 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The panel is expected to feature HDR support and a peak brightness of up to 3,000 nits.

The handset will also reportedly feature an 8.0-inch main OLED display with a resolution of 2,076 x 2,152 pixels and 373ppi pixel density. It is said to have the same refresh rate, HDR support, and peak brightness as the cover display.google pixel 10 pro fold teaser

Under the hood, the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold is reported to be powered by the same Tensor G5 SoC as other models, coupled with a Tensor M2 security chip. The handset may get 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage. Like other models, it is also expected to ship with Android 16.

For optics, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold may feature a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 aperture, a 10.5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with a 127-degree Field of View (FoV), and a 10.8-megapixel telephoto lens with 10x optical zoom. For selfies, it is reported to have identical 10-megapixel front cameras with an f/2.2 aperture on the cover and main displays.

As per the reports, the handset will pack a 5,015mAh battery with 30W wired and 15W Qi2 wireless fast charging support.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Price in India

Like other Pixel 10 models, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is also said to be offered in a single RAM and storage configuration in India. Its price will reportedly be set at Rs. 1,72,999 and may be available in two colour options — Moonstone and Jade.

Google Pixel Watch 4 Specifications

The Google Pixel Watch 4 is expected to be available in 41mm and 45mm sizes, both offered with Bluetooth and LTE options. As per the reports, the upcoming smartwatch will be powered by the same Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 SoC, which has powered the previous two generations.

However, Google could finally make the Pixel Watch repairable this year, allowing for small repairs to be carried out at authorised service centres.

The 41mm model of the Pixel Watch 4, codenamed Meridian (FME23), is said to pack a 327mAh battery. Meanwhile, the 45mm model, codenamed Kenari (FK23), may get a 459mAh battery. The smartwatch is speculated to support up to 25 percent faster charging than its predecessor.

Google Pixel Watch 4 Price in India

The Google Pixel Watch 4 could be priced at $349 (roughly Rs. 30,500) for the 41mm Wi-Fi variant. The LTE version is expected to cost $399 (roughly Rs. 34,800). Meanwhile, the Wi-Fi and LTE options of the 45mm size variant will likely be priced at $399 (roughly Rs. 34,800) and $449 (roughly Rs. 39,200), respectively.

The smartwatch is reported to be offered in Black, Gold, Moonstone, and Silver case colourways.

Google Pixel Buds 2a Specifications

At the Made by Google event, the tech giant is also reported to unveil the Pixel Buds 2a. While information about the true-wireless-stereo (TWS) earbuds remains scarce, they are expected to offer improved battery life and audio experience over the existing model.

Google Pixel Buds 2a Price in India

In terms of pricing, the Pixel Buds 2a may cost EUR 149 (roughly Rs. 14,000).

Made by Google Event: Other Announcements (Expected)

As part of the accessories, Google might introduce a 67W Dual Port Power Adapter, Pixelsnap stand, and Pixel 10 series cases. The 67W charger is tipped to be priced at CAD 79 (roughly Rs. 5,000).

The Pixelsnap Charger with Stand could be priced at CAD 99 (roughly Rs. 6,500). Meanwhile, reports also suggest that the cases for the upcoming Pixel 10 series could become more expensive, courtesy of the addition of built-in magnets. They are expected to cost CAD 69 (roughly Rs. 4,300), compared to CAD 49 (roughly Rs. 3,000) for the Pixel 9 cases.



Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
