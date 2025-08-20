Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles Features
  • Google Pixel 10 Series Launch LIVE: Google Expected to Launch Pixel 10 Lineup, Pixel Watch 4, Pixel Buds 2a and More
Live Now

Google Pixel 10 Series Launch LIVE: Google Expected to Launch Pixel 10 Lineup, Pixel Watch 4, Pixel Buds 2a and More

Google's Pixel 10 series will be unveiled at its next Made by Google launch event, which begins at 10:30pm IST.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 20 August 2025 16:11 IST
Google Pixel 10 Series Launch LIVE: Google Expected to Launch Pixel 10 Lineup, Pixel Watch 4, Pixel Buds 2a and More
Highlights
  • Google Pixel 10 Series Launch LIVE event will take place in New York City
  • New Google Pixel Buds are also expected at the Made By Google LIVE event
  • Four new phones to debut at the Google Pixel 10 Series Launch LIVE event
Advertisement

Google Pixel 10 Series LIVE Updates: Jimmy Fallon to Host Pixel 10 Launch This year's Made by Google event will be witnessed by several famous faces, the company has teased. It will be hosted by The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon. Additionally, professional basketball player Stephen Curry, Formula 1 driver for McLaren Lando Norris, the Jonas Brothers, and others, are expected to be seen in particular segments. Last year, Keke Palmer and Jimmy Butler made guest appearances alongside Google executives.

2025-08-20T16:05:26+0530

Google Pixel 10 Series LIVE Updates: How to Watch Made by Google EventThe Made by Google event will begin today (August 20) at 1 pm ET (10:30 pm IST if you're in India). It will be held in Brooklyn, New York. Similar to the company's previous unveilings, the Pixel 10 launch event can be streamed on your phone, smart TV, or web browser. It will be live-streamed on the Google Store, the company's social media handles, and its YouTube channel. You can find more details about the livestream here

2025-08-20T15:51:03+0530

Google Pixel 10 Series LIVE Updates: Expected Announcements The main highlight of the Made by Google event is expected to be the Pixel 10 series. Based on previous trends, we can expect four models to debut: Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Apart from this, the tech giant might also take the wraps off the Pixel Watch 4 and Pixel Buds 2a. Leaks also suggest that several Pixel accessories, including cases and charging stands, could also be unveiled.

2025-08-20T15:34:10+0530

Google Pixel 10 series is expected to launch in global markets later today at its Made by Google event, and the company's next generation of smartphones is expected to arrive with several notable upgrades. According to recent reports, Google will equip the successors to last year's Pixel 9 lineup with a new Tensor G5 chip with support for advanced AI features, which is produced by TSMC instead of Samsung. The company is also expected to unveil the Pixel Watch 4 and Pixel Buds 2a at the Made by Google event. You can keep track of all the Google Pixel 10 Series Launch live updates from the company's launch event.

The search giant has already given us a fairly good idea of what to expect during its Made by Google launch event. Four new smartphones are set to debut — the Google Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold. A recent report suggests that the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Pixel Watch 4, and Pixel Buds 2a models might not be available at launch, due to supply chain issues. Meanwhile, CPU benchmark scores for the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL model were recently spotted on Geekbench.

Details of the Pixel 10 series have leaked extensively over the past few months, and we recently got a look at detailed specifications of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, which is the successor to last year's Pixel 9 Pro Fold model. At the upcoming Made by Google event, the company will also unveil the Pixel Buds 2a and the Pixel Watch 4.

This year, Google is also expected to launch new Pixelsnap accessories for its new smartphones, which enable support for wireless charging using magnets. The Google Pixel 10 series of smartphones are the first handsets from the company to arrive with Android 16 out-of-the-box, while existing models have already received an over-the-air (OTA) update that rolled out in June.

We're all set to cover the Made by Google launch event, and you can keep track of all the announcements from the search giant right here on Gadgets 360. If you haven't followed us on Instagram, WhatsAppX, and YouTube, now would be a good time to do so. Stay up to date with relevant announcements from the event by regularly refreshing this page for the latest headlines and updates.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google Pixel 10 series, Google Pixel 10 Series Launch LIVE, Google Pixel 10, Google Pixel 10 Pro, Google Pixel 10 Pro XL, Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Google Pixel Buds 2a, Google Watch 4, Made by Google, Google
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
HMD Fuse With HarmBlock+ Parental Control Features Launched: Price, Specifications
Google Pixel 10 will be Available on Flipkart Ahead of Made by Google Event Today

Related Stories

Google Pixel 10 Series Launch LIVE: Google Expected to Launch Pixel 10 Lineup, Pixel Watch 4, Pixel Buds 2a and More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo T4 Pro 5G India Launch Date, Design, Key Features Revealed
  2. Realme P4 Pro 5G, Realme P4 5G Launched in India With 7,000mAh Battery
  3. Made By Google Pixel 10 Series Launch LIVE: New Phones, Watch Models Expected
  4. Google Pixel 10 Series Launch Event Today: How to Watch Livestream
  5. Google Pixel 10 Availability Teased on Flipkart Ahead of Launch Today
  6. Google Pixel 10 Leaked Pricing vs Pixel 9 Launch Price: A Full Breakdown
  7. Honor Magic 8 Series Colour Options Leaked
  8. Airtel Discontinues Rs. 249 Prepaid Recharge Plan in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor Magic 8 Series Colour Options Leaked; Expected to Include Two New Shades
  2. Milagrow BlackCat 25 Ultra Robot Vacuum-Mop With Up to 12,000Pa Suction Power Launched in India
  3. Pixel 10 Pro XL Benchmark Leak Hint at Higher CPU and Lower GPU Performance
  4. Workday Targeted By Hackers To Run Social Engineering Scams; “Some” Data Leaked
  5. Vivo T4 Pro 5G India Launch Date Set for August 26; Design, Key Features Revealed
  6. Meta Is Reportedly Restructuring Its AI Division Again to Create Four Specialised Groups
  7. Black Myth: Zhong Kui, Sequel to Black Myth: Wukong, Announced at Gamescom Opening Night Live
  8. Google Pixel 10 will be Available on Flipkart Ahead of Made by Google Event Today
  9. HMD Fuse With HarmBlock+ Parental Control Features Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Google Pixel 10 Series, Pixel Watch 4 Prices Leaked Again Ahead of Today's Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »