Google Pixel 10 series is expected to launch in global markets later today at its Made by Google event, and the company's next generation of smartphones is expected to arrive with several notable upgrades. According to recent reports, Google will equip the successors to last year's Pixel 9 lineup with a new Tensor G5 chip with support for advanced AI features, which is produced by TSMC instead of Samsung. The company is also expected to unveil the Pixel Watch 4 and Pixel Buds 2a at the Made by Google event. You can keep track of all the Google Pixel 10 Series Launch live updates from the company's launch event.

The search giant has already given us a fairly good idea of what to expect during its Made by Google launch event. Four new smartphones are set to debut — the Google Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold. A recent report suggests that the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Pixel Watch 4, and Pixel Buds 2a models might not be available at launch, due to supply chain issues. Meanwhile, CPU benchmark scores for the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL model were recently spotted on Geekbench.

Details of the Pixel 10 series have leaked extensively over the past few months, and we recently got a look at detailed specifications of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, which is the successor to last year's Pixel 9 Pro Fold model. At the upcoming Made by Google event, the company will also unveil the Pixel Buds 2a and the Pixel Watch 4.

This year, Google is also expected to launch new Pixelsnap accessories for its new smartphones, which enable support for wireless charging using magnets. The Google Pixel 10 series of smartphones are the first handsets from the company to arrive with Android 16 out-of-the-box, while existing models have already received an over-the-air (OTA) update that rolled out in June.

