Honor X5c Plus 4G Price, Design, Colour Options, Key Features Leaked Ahead of Launch

Honor X5c Plus 4G may get a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 September 2025 18:55 IST
Honor X5c Plus 4G Price, Design, Colour Options, Key Features Leaked Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: Xpertpick

Honor X5c Plus 4G is tipped to debut in black, cyan and silver colourways

Highlights
  • Honor X5c Plus is expected to sport a 6.74-inch 90Hz HD+ LCD screen
  • The handset could get a MediaTek Helio G81 SoC, a 5,600mAh battery
  • Honor X5c Plus will likely come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor
Honor X5c series is expected to launch soon, and the upcoming smartphone lineup may comprise the Honor X5c and the Honor X5c Plus. A tipster has leaked the expected price, design, and anticipated colour options of the Honor X5c Plus model. Some key features of the upcoming handset have been suggested as well. It is expected to be an entry-level phone that supports 4G LTE connectivity. Meanwhile, the Honor X9c 5G and Honor X7c 5G were unveiled in India in July and August, respectively. 

Honor X5c Plus 4G Price, Design (Expected)

Xpertpick collaborated with tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore to leak the details of a new Honor X5c Plus 4G handset with the model number NLA-AX1, is listed on the GCF certification website. It is tipped to launch in a 4GB+128GB configuration, which could be priced under EUR 120 (roughly Rs. 12,500). It will likely be sold in Black, Cyan, and Silver colour options. It is not yet confirmed if the phone will be available in markets outside Europe.

The leaked design renders of the Honor X5c Plus 4G show the phone with a squarish rear camera module, which holds two camera sensors arranged vertically in the top left corner, alongside an LED flash module. The right edge holds the power button and the volume rockers. The flat display appears with thin side bezels, a slightly thicker bezel and a centred water drop style notch that houses the front camera.

Honor X5c Specifications, Features (Expected)

The Honor X5c Plus 4G is expected to sport a 6.74-inch HD+ LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. It could be powered by the MediaTek Helio G81 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. MicroSD card slot. It may ship with Android 15-based MagicOS 9.0 skin on top. The handset could pack a 5,260mAh battery with support for 10W charging.

In the camera department, the Honor X5c Plus 4G could get a 5-megapixel selfie shooter, while the rear camera module may include a 50-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. It is expected to feature a side-facing fingerprint sensor, dual SIM support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, a USB-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack and a MicroSD card slot.

Further reading: Honor X5c Plus 4G, Honor X5c Plus, Honor X5c, Honor X5c Series, Honor
Sucharita Ganguly
