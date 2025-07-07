Honor X9c 5G was launched in India on Monday with a 6,600mAh battery and a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. It has SGS drop resistance certification and an IP65M rating for dust and 360-degree water resistance. For optics, the phone is equipped with a 108-megapixel main camera at the back and a 16-megapixel sensor at the front. The Honor X9c is equipped with several AI features as well. Notably, the phone was also unveiled in select global markets in November 2024.

Honor X9c 5G Price in India, Availability

Honor X9c 5G price in India is set at Rs. 21,999 for the 8GB + 256GB option. It is offered in Jade Cyan and Titanium Black shades. The handset will be available for purchase in the country exclusively via Amazon starting July 12. Customers using SBI or ICICI Bank cards can enjoy a Rs. 750 instant discount.

Honor X9c 5G Specifications, Features

The Honor X9c 5G sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,224x2,700 pixels) curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 3,840Hz PWM dimming rate and flicker-free and low blue light TÜV Rheinland certifications. It is powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The phone ships with Android 15-based MagicOS 9.0 and supports AI features like AI Motion Sensing, AI Erase, AI Deepfake Detection, AI Magic Portal 2.0 and AI Magic Capsule.

In the camera department, the Honor X9c 5G has a dual rear camera unit, including a 108-megapixel main sensor with an f/1.7 aperture and up to 3x lossless zoom alongside a 5-megapixel wide shooter. The main camera supports both optical image stabilisation (OIS) and electronic image stabilisation (EIS). For selfies and video calls, the phone has a 16-megapixel sensor at the front.

The Honor X9c 5G packs a 6,600mAh silicon-carbon battery with 66W wired fast charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, GPS, NFC, OTG and a USB Type-C port. The handset carries an SGS drop resistance certification. It is claimed to operate safely in extreme temperatures from -30-degree centigrade to 55-degree centigrade, with a special battery coating and power management system for added protection. It has an IP65M-rated dust and 360-degree water-resistant build as well. The phone measures 7.98mm in thickness and weighs 189g.