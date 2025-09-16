Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is still a week away, but the US-based e-commerce platform has already revealed various early deals on various gadgets. Customers looking for deals on laptops, phones, smartwatches, PCs, home appliances, and true wireless stereo (TWS) headsets can get these products at lower prices a week before the sale starts. The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale will kick off on September 23 for all customers, while Prime members will get 24-hour early access to the sale. During the sale event, shoppers will be able to access cashback offers, interest-free EMIs, and exchange bonuses, while taking advantage of credit and debit card discounts.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Early Deals on Laptops

Early deals on several products are now live, ahead of the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025. The e-commerce company is offering up to a 45 percent discount on laptops from various brands, like Apple, Acer, Asus, HP, Dell, and Lenovo. Buyers can also avail of up to 12 months of interest-free EMI options while purchasing products. They can also lower the cost of their purchases by up to 10 percent, with eligible SBI Bank credit and debit card and SBI credit card EMI transactions.

Ahead of the sale, the Asus Vivobook with an Intel Core i5 13th Gen CPU will be priced under Rs. 60,000, coming down from its listed price of Rs. 84,990. The Acer Aspire Lite with an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, the company revealed, will be available at a discounted price of under Rs. 40,000, compared to its listed price of Rs. 58,999.

Customers can also consider the Lenovo Slim 3 with the Intel Core i7 13th Gen processor at a relatively low price of under Rs. 60,000, compared to its previously listed price of Rs. 89,390. For gamers, the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 will offer the Asus ROG Strix G16 with the Intel Core Ultra 9 processor for under Rs. 1,99,000, instead of Rs. 2,27,990.

If you are looking for a budget laptop, an Asus Vivobook model with the Intel Core i3 13th Gen processor would be available under Rs. 30,000, which marks a discount of about Rs. 20,000 against its list price of Rs. 51,990. Dell 15 with the Intel Core i3 13th Gen processor will be available under Rs. 40,000, which is currently available for Rs. 54,479.

Shoppers who are looking to purchase a Lenovo Yoga model with the Intel Core Ultra 5 processor will be able to buy the laptop at a discounted price of under Rs. 80,000, compared to its listed price of Rs. 1,10,490, marking a price drop of about Rs. 30,000. Make sure to monitor the prices of the products you want to purchase using a price tracker, and wishlist items before the sale begins to keep track of price drops, ahead of the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.