Technology News
English Edition

Amazon Sale 2025: Early Deals on Laptops From Apple, HP, Acer, and More

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 is scheduled to begin on September 23.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 September 2025 18:25 IST
Amazon Sale 2025: Early Deals on Laptops From Apple, HP, Acer, and More

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 will offer Asus gaming laptops at a discounted price

Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale will provide cashback offers
  • Amazon will offer interest-free EMIs options during the sale
  • Customers will be able to save up to Rs. 15,000 on exchange
Advertisement

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is still a week away, but the US-based e-commerce platform has already revealed various early deals on various gadgets. Customers looking for deals on laptops, phones, smartwatches, PCs, home appliances, and true wireless stereo (TWS) headsets can get these products at lower prices a week before the sale starts. The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale will kick off on September 23 for all customers, while Prime members will get 24-hour early access to the sale. During the sale event, shoppers will be able to access cashback offers, interest-free EMIs, and exchange bonuses, while taking advantage of credit and debit card discounts.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Early Deals on Laptops

Early deals on several products are now live, ahead of the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025. The e-commerce company is offering up to a 45 percent discount on laptops from various brands, like Apple, Acer, Asus, HP, Dell, and Lenovo. Buyers can also avail of up to 12 months of interest-free EMI options while purchasing products. They can also lower the cost of their purchases by up to 10 percent, with eligible SBI Bank credit and debit card and SBI credit card EMI transactions.

Ahead of the sale, the Asus Vivobook with an Intel Core i5 13th Gen CPU will be priced under Rs. 60,000, coming down from its listed price of Rs. 84,990. The Acer Aspire Lite with an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, the company revealed, will be available at a discounted price of under Rs. 40,000, compared to its listed price of Rs. 58,999.

Customers can also consider the Lenovo Slim 3 with the Intel Core i7 13th Gen processor at a relatively low price of under Rs. 60,000, compared to its previously listed price of Rs. 89,390. For gamers, the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 will offer the Asus ROG Strix G16 with the Intel Core Ultra 9 processor for under Rs. 1,99,000, instead of Rs. 2,27,990.

If you are looking for a budget laptop, an Asus Vivobook model with the Intel Core i3 13th Gen processor would be available under Rs. 30,000, which marks a discount of about Rs. 20,000 against its list price of Rs. 51,990. Dell 15 with the Intel Core i3 13th Gen processor will be available under Rs. 40,000, which is currently available for Rs. 54,479.

Shoppers who are looking to purchase a Lenovo Yoga model with the Intel Core Ultra 5 processor will be able to buy the laptop at a discounted price of under Rs. 80,000, compared to its listed price of Rs. 1,10,490, marking a price drop of about Rs. 30,000. Make sure to monitor the prices of the products you want to purchase using a price tracker, and wishlist items before the sale begins to keep track of price drops, ahead of the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, Amazon Sale, Amazon offers, Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, Amazon, Apple, Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, Lenovo
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Amazon Sale 2025: Early Deals on PlayStation 5 and Accessories Revealed

Related Stories

Amazon Sale 2025: Early Deals on Laptops From Apple, HP, Acer, and More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Sale 2025: Early Deals on Smartphones
  2. iOS 26 Update Brings These New Features to AirPods Pro 3, Pro 2, AirPods 4
  3. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26 Pro Charging Speed Leaked
  4. iPhone 17 Pro Max Cosmic Orange Variant Out of Stock in the US, India: Report
  5. Xiaomi 17 Pro Render Gives Us a Good Look at Its Rear Display, Cameras
  6. Huawei Watch GT 6, GT 6 Pro Price and Specs Surface Ahead of Launch
  7. GTA 6 Will Be the 'Largest Game Launch in History', Says Rockstar Games
  8. Materialists Now Streaming on Netflix: What You Need to Know About Dakota Johnson's Starre
#Latest Stories
  1. France Could Block Crypto Firms With MiCA Licenses Due to Enforcement Gap Concerns
  2. Oppo Find X9 Pro With Dimensity 9500 SoC Scores 4 Million Points on AnTuTu; Spotted on Geekbench
  3. Xiaomi 17 Pro Design Render Gives Us a Good Look at Its Leica-Branded Rear Cameras, Secondary Display
  4. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Has Sold 4.4 Million Copies in Less Than Six Months of Launch
  5. Materialists Now Streaming on Netflix: What You Need to Know About Dakota Johnson’s Starrer Movie
  6. The Trial Season 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Kajol’s Legal Drama Series Online
  7. Ghaati OTT Release Reportedly Revealed Online: When and Where to Watch Anushka Shetty-Starrer Movie Online?
  8. American Express Launches NFT Passport Stamps to Commemorate Travel Memories
  9. Huawei Watch GT 6, GT 6 Pro Price, Specifications Leak Ahead of September 19 Launch: Report
  10. iPhone 17 Pro Max in Cosmic Orange Colourway Reportedly Out of Stock in the US, India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »