Honor X7c 5G With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, 5,200mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Honor X7c 5G runs on Android 14 with the company's MagicOS 8.0 user interface.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 18 August 2025 17:48 IST
Honor X7c 5G With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, 5,200mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor X7c 5G is equipped with a dual rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Honor X7c 5G will be available exclusively via Amazon in India
  • Honor X7c 5G will be offered in two colour options
  • The phone comes in a single storage variant
Honor X7c 5G has been unveiled in India on Monday (August 18) in two colour options. The phone will go on sale later in the week. It will be available exclusively via Amazon in the country. Additionally, the Chinese smartphone maker is offering the phone at a special launch price in India for two days. The phone packs a 5,200mAh battery with 35W SuperCharge wired fast charging support. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen chipset, coupled with an Adreno 613 GPU.

Honor X7c 5G Price in India, Availability

Honor X7c 5G price in India has yet to be announced by the company. The phone will go on sale at a "special launch price" of Rs. 14,999 for the sole 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant on August 20,  as part of a two-day introductory offer.

The handset will be available to purchase via Amazon. It comes in two colour options: Forest Green and Moonlight White. The e-commerce website is also offering an up to six-month no-cost EMI option for customers seeking to purchase the Honor X7c 5G.

Honor X7c 5G Specifications, Features

The Honor X7c 5G is a dual-SIM smartphone that runs on Android 14-based MagicOS 8.0. It sports a 6.8-inch (2,412×1,080  pixels) TFT LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 850 nits. It is powered by a 4nm octa core Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset.

It comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. There is also a dual stereo speaker setup, along with a "300 percent" High-Volume Mode, which is claimed to offer improved outdoor listening.

For optics, the Honor X7c 5G features a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel f/1.8 primary shooter, along with a 2-megapixel f/2.4 depth sensor. On the back, it has a single LED flash. The camera setup supports Portrait, Night, Aperture, PRO, Watermark, and HDR modes. On the front, the Honor X7c 5G features a 5-megapixel f/2.2 selfie camera, housed inside a hole-punch cutout.

The phone is claimed to ship with an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance, allowing the Honor X7c 5G to survive accidental exposure to rain or a drop in the swimming pool. It packs a 5,200mAh battery with 35W wired fast charging support. It is claimed to offer 24 hours of online streaming, 18 hours of online short video, 59 hours of music playback, and 46 hours of calling.

On top of this, the Honor X7c 5G also comes with an Ultra Power-Saving Mode, which allows a user to make a 75-minute-long voice call on 2 percent of charge. For connectivity, the handset gets dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, AGPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, and Galileo support.

Comments

Further reading: Honor X7c 5G, Honor X7c 5G specifications, Honor X7c 5G price in India, Honor X7c 5G features, Honor X7c 5G launch in India, Honor
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360.

