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iPhone 18 Pro Storage Options: Which Variant Offers the Best Value?

iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are offered in four storage configurations.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 10 September 2026 11:47 IST
iPhone 18 Pro Storage Options: Which Variant Offers the Best Value?

Photo Credit: Apple

Here's your guide to which iPhone 18 Pro models offers best value

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Highlights
  • iPhone 18 Pro series features up to 2TB of storage
  • iPhone 18 Pro series is currently available for pre-orders
  • iPhone 18 Pro seres is offered four colourways
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Apple launched the iPhone 18 Pro series in select global markets, including India, on Wednesday during the ‘Surprise and Shine event. The lineup, like its predecessor, includes two models, the namely, the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. The two new smartphones are currently available for pre-order in the country via the company's online store, and are will be available for purchase in India later this month. This year's iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max launched at a significantly higher price that the iPhone 17 Pro series, making the choices between its different storage configurations harder.

If you are wondering which iPhone 18 Pro or iPhone 18 Pro Max storage option offers the best value, and which one you should buy, we have prepared a guide to help you make an informed buying decision.

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iPhone 18 Pro Series Storage Options Explained

Starting with the cost, the base model of the iPhone 18 Pro, which features 256GB of onboard storage, is priced in India at Rs. 1,64,900. On the other hand, the base model of the iPhone 18 Pro Max, which offers the same storage capacity, is priced at Rs. 1,79,900. The higher-end configuration of the iPhone 18 Pro, which is equipped with 512GB of storage, is priced at Rs. 1,89,900. Meanwhile, the 512GB option of the iPhone 18 Pro Max is priced at Rs. 2,04,900.

This marks a Rs. 25,000 premium over the base model, while offering double the storage capacity on both iPhone 18 Pro series phones. Moving on, the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are also offered in a 1TB storage configuration, priced at Rs. 2,39,900 and Rs. 2,54,900, respectively. This further marks a whopping Rs. 50,000 premium for nearly double the storage over the 512GB model, and about four times the storage capacity over the base model at an extra cost of Rs. 75,000 each.

This year, both models are offered in 2TB storage options as well. The top-of-the-line 2TB variants of the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are priced at Rs. 3,14,900 and Rs. 3,29,900, respectively. This again marks a massive jump of Rs. 75,000, Rs. 1,25,000, and Rs. 1,50,000 from the 1TB, 512GB, and 256G storage options, respectively.

If you are a casual user and do not want to spend the extra Rs. 25,000, you can get the 256GB model of the iPhone 18 Pro or iPhone 18 Pro Max. However, it is worth noting that if you are planning to click a lot of photos and record many videos, the base 256GB might get exhausted quite quickly. Hence, it would make more sense for you to get the 512GB or 1TB model, depending on your needs.

However, if you are a power user who records a lot of videos and takes many photos, buying the 2TB option of the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max could be worth spending the extra Rs. 1,50,000 over the base model. You will also save money on an iCloud subscription. But it would take a lot of time for you to recover your cost. Also, if you intend to keep the iPhone 18 Pro for a long time but do not want to spend an extra Rs. 75,000, the 1TB storage might also offer great value.

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Further reading: iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, Apple
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
iPhone 18 Pro Series India Buying Guide: Price, Features, Offers, EMI, Trade-In and More

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