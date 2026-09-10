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iPhone 18 Pro Series India Buying Guide: Price, Features, Offers, EMI, Trade-In and More

Here is your complete guide to buying the new iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max in India

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 10 September 2026 11:23 IST
iPhone 18 Pro Series India Buying Guide: Price, Features, Offers, EMI, Trade-In and More

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple iPhone 18 Pro is powered by the 2nm Apple A20 Pro chipset

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Highlights
  • Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro models feature the new 2nm Apple A20 Pro chipset
  • The iPhone 18 Pro Max is the more expensive model at Rs. 1,79,900
  • Both devices will go on sale in India from 18 September
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Apple has announced three new iPhone models at its ‘Surprise and Shine' launch event. The three new models include the iPhone 18 Pro, the iPhone 18 Pro Max, and the all-new iPhone Duo, a foldable. Unlike the past, Apple hasn't launched a base iPhone 18 model this year. So those waiting to upgrade from an iPhone 16 or iPhone 17 will have to wait a bit longer. The new Pro models will run on Apple's new 2nm A20 Pro chipset and ship with iOS 27 out of the box. With the ongoing memory crisis, Apple (like every other manufacturer) has been forced to raise prices, making the buying decision more difficult.

If you have been holding off on upgrading to the newest iPhone Pro models this year, here's your complete guide to the new iPhone 18 Pro models launched in India.

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Apple iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max Price in India

The Apple iPhone 18 Pro is priced at Rs. 1,64,900 for the 256GB variant, Rs. 1,89,900 for the 512GB variant, Rs. 2,39,900 for the 1TB variant and Rs. 3,14,900 for the top-end 2TB variant. The iPhone 18 Pro will be available in Burgundy, Glacier, Silver and Black finishes.

Meanwhile, the bigger iPhone 18 Pro Max is priced at Rs. 1,79,900 for the 256GB variant, Rs. 2,04,900 for the 512GB variant, Rs. 2,54,900 for the 1TB variant and Rs. 3,29,900 for the top-end 2TB variant. The iPhone 18 Pro Max will also be available in Burgundy, Glacier, Silver and Black finishes.

Model Variant Price in India (Rs.)
iPhone 18 Pro 256GB 1,64,900
iPhone 18 Pro 512GB 1,89,900
iPhone 18 Pro 1TB 2,39,900
iPhone 18 Pro 2TB 3,14,900
iPhone 18 Pro Max 256GB 1,79,900
iPhone 18 Pro Max 512GB 2,04,900
iPhone 18 Pro Max 1TB 2,54,900
iPhone 18 Pro Max 2TB 3,29,900

Apple iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max Features

The Apple iPhone 18 Pro models share similar features, except for their screen and battery capacities. The iPhone 18 Pro has a 6.3-inch LTPO OLED display with a resolution of 1,206 x 2,622 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. The iPhone 18 Pro Max gets a larger 6.9-inch LTPO OLED display with a resolution of 1,320 x 2,868 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. Both devices are powered by Apple's new 2nm A20 Pro processor, which will be 40 percent faster than the A19 Pro in the iPhone 17 Pro models.

Both devices share the same front FaceTime camera with an 18-megapixel sensor and an SL 3D sensor. The rear cameras include a new 48-megapixel primary camera with a variable aperture (f/1.5-4.0), PDAF and second-generation sensor-shift OIS technology. The second camera is a 48-megapixel periscope telephoto with 3D sensor-shift OIS and 4X optical zoom. The ultrawide camera also has a 48-megapixel sensor with a 120-degree field of view. The rear camera array also includes the usual Time of Flight 3D LiDAR scanner.

The iPhone 18 Pro has a smaller 4,056mAh battery, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max gets a 5,391mAh battery. Both devices offer PD3.2 and AVS wired charging, along with 25W Qi2 wireless charging. The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max will ship with iOS27, which brings a host of new AI features.

Apple iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max Offers, EMI and More

The iPhone 18 Pro models will be available for pre-order on Apple's website in India starting at 5:30 PM IST on September 12. The phones will go on sale from September 18 online and at retail outlets.

The company's trade-in program can get you between Rs. 4,500 and 81,500 in credit for your new iPhone. This would depend on the iPhone model and its condition, as per Apple's store policies. Apple also accepts devices from other brands for trade-in, with varying exchange prices.

Apple offers up to Rs. 15,000 instant cashback on a full swipe, depending on your credit card eligibility. The company also offers instant cashback depending on the model, storage variant, EMI plan and credit card. Popular banks like ICICI, Axis and American Express offer cashback savings of up to Rs. 7,000 on all instalment plans for the iPhone 18 Pro. The same applies to the iPhone 18 Pro Max model.

No-cost EMI options are also available depending on the model selected. Banks like American Express, Axis, and ICICI offer No Cost EMI plans for up to 6 months. The above bank offers apply when you purchase from an Apple Store or Apple's official website. Buyers also get 3 months of Apple Music, Apple TV+, and Apple Arcade free with a new iPhone purchase.

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Further reading: Apple iPhone 18 Pro, Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max, Apple, Apple iPhone 18 Pro Specifications, Apple iPhone 18 Pro launch, Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max Specifications, Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max Launch, Apple iPhone 18 Pro features, Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max Features
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
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