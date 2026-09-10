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iPhone 18 Pro vs iPhone 17 Pro: What's the Difference

iPhone 18 Pro features a variable aperture, offering notable camera upgrades over the iPhone 17 Pro.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 10 September 2026 10:12 IST
iPhone 18 Pro vs iPhone 17 Pro: What's the Difference

Here are all the differences between the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro

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Highlights
  • iPhone 18 Pro features Apple’s new A20 Pro chipset
  • iPhone 18 Pro carries a triple rear camera system
  • iPhone 17 Pro was launched in September last year
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iPhone 18 Pro was launched in India and other global markets on Wednesday during the ‘Surprise and Shine' event. The new flagship iPhone model is currently available for pre-order in India, while last year's iPhone 17 Pro has been discontinued. However, you can still get your hands on the smartphone via third-party e-commerce platforms and offline stores. While the two smartphones are identical in design, their internals are quite different. The iPhone 18 Pro runs on Apple's latest A20 Pro chipset, built on a 2nm process. Meanwhile, last year's iPhone 17 Pro features the A19 Pro SoC.

Here are all the differences between the newly launched iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro that you must know.

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iPhone 18 Pro vs iPhone 17 Pro: Price in India, Colour Options

iPhone 18 Pro: The iPhone 18 Pro starts at Rs. 1,64,900 for the base variant with 256GB of storage. Meanwhile, the higher-end 512GB and 1TB options cost Rs. 1,89,900 and Rs. 2,39,900, respectively. The top-of-the-line model with 2TB of storage is priced in India at Rs. 3,14,900. The handset is currently available for pre-order in India via the Apple online store in Black, Burgundy, Glacier, and Silver.

iPhone 17 Pro: Apple launched the iPhone 17 Pro in India in September 2025 with a starting price of Rs. 1,34,900 for the base 256GB model. Meanwhile, the 512GB and 1TB storage options were unveiled in the country at Rs. 1,54,900 and Rs. 1,74,900, respectively. The phone is offered in Cosmic Orange, Deep Blue, and Silver colourways.

iPhone 18 Pro vs iPhone 17 Pro: Design and Display

iPhone 18 Pro: The iPhone 18 Pro sports the same horizontal rectangular rear camera module and triangular camera-lens layout as its predecessor. However, this year's handset is heavier. Most notably, it features a smaller Dynamic Island, which now shows three activities simultaneously.

There aren't many display changes either. It sports a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED touchscreen with ProMotion technology, enabling up to a 120Hz refresh rate, and Always-On display support.

iPhone 17 Pro: As previously mentioned, the design and physical appearance of the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro remain unchanged. It also features a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR ProMotion display, offering up to a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3,000 nits peak brightness.

iPhone 18 Pro vs iPhone 17 Pro: Chipset, OS

iPhone 18 Pro: The iPhone 18 Pro runs on the latest A20 Pro chipset, built on a 2nm process. The SoC features a six-core CPU with two new "Super Cores" that deliver 20 percent faster performance, along with four new efficiency cores. It also features a seven-core GPU, delivering 40 percent faster graphics performance and increased bandwidth. The Neural Accelerators have been upgraded to offer 2x faster FP8 performance.

Apple says that the A20 Pro chip is 40 percent more powerful than the A19 Pro SoC and 2x more powerful than the A18 Pro chipset. Moreover, the smartphone gets an upgraded vapour chamber solution, with a larger heat dissipation area. It will ship with the latest iOS 27.

iPhone 17 Pro: On the other hand, the iPhone 17 Pro features the A19 Pro SoC, which is built on a 3nm process. The SoC is claimed to deliver up to 40 percent improved performance compared to the A18 Pro SoC. It gets a six-core CPU, a six-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine. The chipset also features Neural Accelerators. The phone will get the iOS 27 upgrade on September 14.

iPhone 18 Pro vs iPhone 17 Pro: Cameras

iPhone 18 Pro: The iPhone 18 Pro gets a triple rear camera system, led by a 48-megapixel Fusion camera with the latest variable aperture upgrade. The phone also has a 48-megapixel Fusion Ultra Wide camera and a 48-megapixel telephoto camera. On the front, the smartphone boasts an 18-megapixel Centre Stage camera for selfies and video calls.

iPhone 17 Pro: The iPhone 17 Pro also has a triple rear camera unit, with a 48-megapixel primary shooter, a 48-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 48-megapixel telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom. Like the iPhone 18 Pro, the handset also features an 18-megapixel Centre Stage selfie camera on the front.

iPhone 18 Pro vs iPhone 17 Pro: Battery

iPhone 18 Pro: Apple claims the iPhone 18 Pro offers up to 36 hours of video playback on a single charge. Further, the company says that the handset will charge by up to 50 percent in about 15 minutes via the USB Type-C port.

iPhone 17 Pro: Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 Pro is claimed to provide up to 33 hours of video playback or 30 hours of streaming on a single charge. It can charge by up to 50 percent in about 20 minutes via the USB Type-C port.

iPhone 18 Pro vs iPhone 17 Pro comparison
  iPhone 18 Pro
iPhone 18 Pro
iPhone 17 Pro
iPhone 17 Pro
Key Specs
Display6.30-inch6.30-inch
ProcessorApple A20 ProApple A19 Pro
Front Camera18-megapixel 18-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel48-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel
Storage256GB256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OSiOS 27iOS 26
Resolution1320x2868 pixels1206x2622 pixels
RAM-12GB
See full Comparison »
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Further reading: iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro vs iPhone 17 Pro, Apple
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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