Reliance Jio has highlighted its expanded digital services portfolio, which includes JioPC. It is a computer-as-a-subscription service that aims to make computing more accessible to students and educational institutions. JioPC allows users to access a cloud-based computing environment through existing computers, compatible TVs connected to a Jio Set-top box, or a web browser, without purchasing a new PC. Users can access configurable computing resources, cloud storage, and productivity and learning tools across a wide range of workloads.

JioPC Price in India, Availability

JioPC is offered through subscription-based plans with two configurations: JioPC with 8GB RAM and 500GB storage, and JioPC Ultra with 16GB RAM and 1TB storage. Users can choose between different subscription durations depending on their requirements.

The standard plan costs Rs. 1,000 for two months, Rs. 2,000 for five months, and Rs. 4,000 for 10+2 months. Meanwhile, the JioPC Ultra plan is priced at Rs. 1,200 for two months, Rs. 2,500 for five months, and Rs. 5,000 for 10+2 months.

JioHome customers can also redeem a Rs. 100-per-month Jio Home voucher against their broadband bill, reducing the effective cost of the service for eligible subscribers.

JioPC Features

According to Jio, its JioPC service is a cloud-based computing environment that can be used across different devices. Users can access their account through an existing laptop or desktop, a TV connected to a Jio Set-top box, or a compatible monitor. Alternatively, they can do so via a web browser as well.

JioPC is claimed to support several educational and productivity tasks, including online classes, educational applications, coding, design, research, and generative AI tools.

The service leverages a configurable computing model. In simple terms, this means users can select a plan based on their memory and storage requirements and pay for access through a subscription instead of making a large upfront investment.

Jio says JioPC runs on an Ubuntu-based Linux interface and includes LibreOffice and web browsers for accessing online applications such as Microsoft 365. It also supports tools such as Adobe Express.

On the security front, the service is said to store user data in cloud storage with enterprise-grade infrastructure and disaster recovery. It also uses a Zero Trust security model. This means data is not stored locally on the device, and any damage to the computer or set-top box does not affect it.