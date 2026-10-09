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India Could Be Among First Countries to Roll Out 6G, Says Jio

Jio showcased its pre-6G stack and Giga MIMO Radio at IMC 2026.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 9 October 2026 16:21 IST
India Could Be Among First Countries to Roll Out 6G, Says Jio

Photo Credit: Jio

Jio expects 6G to make AI-powered services more responsive

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Highlights
  • Jio showcased its pre-6G stack and Giga MIMO Radio at IMC 2026
  • The company claims to have filed over 8,000 patents for 6G
  • 6G technology could significantly improve network capacity
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Reliance Jio is gearing up to bring 6G connectivity, and the telecommunications company said that India could be among the first wave of nations to launch commercial 6G services. Jio has revealed plans for next-generation connectivity at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2026 in New Delhi on Friday. The telecom operator has also demonstrated its readiness for 6G by showcasing its proprietary pre-6G stack and Giga MIMO Radio at the event.

Jio Showcases Giga MIMO Radio at IMC 2026

At IMC 2026, Reliance Jio announced that India could be among the first countries to roll out 6G services once global standards are finalised in 2030. The company states that the 6G networks could provide up to five times the capacity of current 5G networks. The company is targeting up to five times higher capacity and nearly 10 times lower latency with 6G.

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The improved data speed and infrastructure are said to increase bandwidth for real-time AI, holographic video, healthcare, education and other digital services.

Reliance Jio has also showcased Giga MIMO Radio for 6G. The company claims that it is India's first Giga MIMO Radio and has also introduced a common baseband unit that can support both 5G and 6G. The company confirmed that it has filed over 8,000 patents, including hundreds related to 6G, in order to establish a key role in developing the next generation of connectivity. The company claims that it has made over 934 contributions to global standards.

Jio expects 6G to make AI-powered services more responsive, particularly in situations where instant information or quick answers matter. At IMC, the company highlighted potential AI applications for farmers, doctors and students. Jio is also working towards AI-native and quantum-safe networks, aiming to combine faster connectivity with stronger security.

Jio recently announced plans for a satellite connectivity network at IMC 2026 under the banner of "Sovereign Satellite Connectivity." The proposal includes a constellation of roughly 1,600 Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites and 23 ground stations across the country.

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Further reading: Reliance Jio, Giga MIMO Radio, IMC 2026, Jio
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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