Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Which is Better?

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G and the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G are currently some of the best Android smartphones you can get in the market.

Written by Rohan Pal, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 30 October 2024 14:51 IST
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Which is Better?

Both models offer premium design language and come equipped with the latest hardware.

Highlights
  • The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G price in India starts at Rs 74,999
  • The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G price starts at Rs 1,21,999
  • Here’s a detailed comparison
Advertisement

The Galaxy S-series is the flagship series from Samsung that brings all the latest and greatest from the brand. The current flagship smartphone from the Korean giant is none other than the Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G. The latest smartphone from the brand offers all the flagship features of 2024 coupled with Galaxy AI, which offers some great AI features. That said, we also have Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G, which is still one of the best Android smartphones available on the market. Both the phones offer flagship features and premium design. However, the question here is: which one should you choose? Should you choose the Galaxy S24 Ultra or the Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G? To answer this question, we have compiled a detailed comparison of both the handsets. So, without further ado, let's get started.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G: Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G price in India currently starts at Rs 74,999 for the base variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The top-end 12GB RAM + 512GB model is currently available for as low as Rs 1,14,999.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G price in India currently starts at Rs 1,21,,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage option. The 12GB RAM and 512GB model is available for Rs 1,31,999, while the top-end variant with 12GB RAM and 1TB storage option comes with a price tag of Rs 1,51,999. That said, one can get the base variant for as low as Rs 1,09,999 during the festive season.

Samsung Galaxy S23 5G vs Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G: Design

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra features a premium design and is the first smartphone in the series that offers built-in S-Pen support. The handset features an armour aluminium frame and was one of the smartphones that came with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. It also features an IP68 rating. The handset is available in Phantom Black, Green, and Cream colour options. The Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G measures 1163.4 x 78.1 x 8.9mm and weighs 234 grams.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G packs a titanium frame, a first in the S-series. The model is also loaded with Corning Gorilla Armour, which is optically enhanced to deliver up to 75 percent in a wide range of lighting conditions. It also features an IP68 rating. The phone is available in Titanium Gray, Titanium Black, Titanium Violet, and Titanium Yellow. The Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G measures 162.3 x 79 x 8.6mm and weighs 232 grams.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G: Display

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G packs a 6.8-inch Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED display. The screen has a resolution of 1440x3088 pixels and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It also features up to 1,750nits of peak brightness, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G also packs a 6.8-inch Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED display. The screen has a resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It also features up to 2,600nits of peak brightness and Corning Gorilla Armor protection.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G: Performance and OS

In terms of performance, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor that is specially made for the Galaxy handset. The chipset offers an Adreno 740 GPU. It also packs 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G is loaded with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, which is specially made for Galaxy devices. The handset comes loaded with Adreno 750 GPU. It also features a Samsung Exynos 2200 chipset, which offers up to 2.8GHz of clock speed. The handset comes loaded with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. Both the models run on OneUI 6.1, which is based on the Android 14 operating system.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G: Cameras

In terms of cameras, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G packs a quad-camera setup. The device features a 200-megapixel ISOCELL HP2 primary sensor with OIS support, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with 120-degree FoV, a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom, and a 10-megapixel periscope lens with 10x zoom, and 100x space zoom. The handset has a 12-megapixel Dual Pixel selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture on the front. The handset supports up to 8K 30fps video recording support as well.

Coming to the Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G, you also get a similar quad-camera setup on the rear panel. The handset features a 200-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with 120-degree FoV, a 10-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x zoom, and a 50-megapixel periscope lens with 5x zoom, 100x space zoom, and laser autofocus. The handset is also loaded with a 12-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G: Battery

In terms of battery, both models are loaded with a 5,000mAh battery. Both handsets come equipped with 45W fast wired charging support, 10W Qi wireless charging, and wireless powershare feature.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G: Conclusion

Both the models offer top-of-the-line features and specifications. The Galaxy S23 Ultra (Review) is meant for those who want to experience the flagship features that Samsung offers but don't want to spend too much on the latest flagship smartphone. Those who want to experience the latest features, including AI, from the brand can consider the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G (Review).

 

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra comparison
  Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Key Specs
Display6.80-inch6.80-inch
ProcessorSnapdragon 8 Gen 3Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera12-megapixel 12-megapixel
Rear Camera200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM12GB8GB, 12GB
Storage256GB, 512GB, 1TB256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity5000mAh5000mAh
OSAndroid 14Android 13
See full Comparison »
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G Specifications, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G
Rohan Pal
Rohan Pal
Rohan Pal is the Assistant Editor at Gadgets360. With over 8 years of experience in technology, he has worked with multiple organizations, specializing in smartphones, laptops, wearables, appliances, and more. His passion for technology prompts him to curate and share tech news, guides, reviews, and how-tos. Off the clock, you'll spot him delving into the world of anime or lightening the team's mood with a steady flow of quirky memes. You can reach out to him at rohanp@ndtv.com. More
Sharp Aquos R9 Pro With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, 50.3-Megapixel Telephoto Camera Unveiled

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Which is Better?
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V40 Pro Review
  2. OnePlus 13 Full Specifications Appear on TENAA Ahead of Launch
  3. Xiaomi Pad 7, Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro With 3.2K Display, HyperOS 2 Launched
  4. Apple is Reportedly Using an Indian Factory for Early iPhone 17 Production
  5. Apple Announces Mac Mini M4 With Apple Intelligence and These Features
  6. Sharp Aquos R9 Pro With 50.3-Megapixel Telephoto Camera Unveiled
  7. Oppo Find X8 India Launch Confirmed With a Promotional Campaign
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Reportedly Considers Reserving 'Galaxy' Brand for Select Models
  2. Sharp Aquos R9 Pro With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, 50.3-Megapixel Telephoto Camera Unveiled
  3. Google Play Store Reportedly Working on AI-Powered ‘Ask a Question’ Feature
  4. Google Chrome Rolls Out New Memory Saver Modes, Other Performance Control Features
  5. The Next Mass Effect Will Have 'Photorealistic' Art Style and 'Mature' Tone, Project Director Says
  6. Apple Teases Upcoming Version of Final Cut Pro With New Transcribe to Captions Feature
  7. LinkedIn Hiring Assistant AI Agent That Automates Hiring Process for Recruiters Introduced
  8. Oppo Find X8 India Launch Confirmed With a Promotional Campaign
  9. iPhone 17 Early Manufacturing Work to Take Place at Indian Factory Instead of China: Report
  10. OnePlus 13 Complete Specifications Listed on TENAA Ahead of October 31 Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »