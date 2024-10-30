Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Which is Better?

The Galaxy S-series is the flagship series from Samsung that brings all the latest and greatest from the brand. The current flagship smartphone from the Korean giant is none other than the Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G. The latest smartphone from the brand offers all the flagship features of 2024 coupled with Galaxy AI, which offers some great AI features. That said, we also have Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G, which is still one of the best Android smartphones available on the market. Both the phones offer flagship features and premium design. However, the question here is: which one should you choose? Should you choose the Galaxy S24 Ultra or the Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G? To answer this question, we have compiled a detailed comparison of both the handsets. So, without further ado, let's get started.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G: Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G price in India currently starts at Rs 74,999 for the base variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The top-end 12GB RAM + 512GB model is currently available for as low as Rs 1,14,999.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G price in India currently starts at Rs 1,21,,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage option. The 12GB RAM and 512GB model is available for Rs 1,31,999, while the top-end variant with 12GB RAM and 1TB storage option comes with a price tag of Rs 1,51,999. That said, one can get the base variant for as low as Rs 1,09,999 during the festive season.

Samsung Galaxy S23 5G vs Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G: Design

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra features a premium design and is the first smartphone in the series that offers built-in S-Pen support. The handset features an armour aluminium frame and was one of the smartphones that came with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. It also features an IP68 rating. The handset is available in Phantom Black, Green, and Cream colour options. The Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G measures 1163.4 x 78.1 x 8.9mm and weighs 234 grams.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G packs a titanium frame, a first in the S-series. The model is also loaded with Corning Gorilla Armour, which is optically enhanced to deliver up to 75 percent in a wide range of lighting conditions. It also features an IP68 rating. The phone is available in Titanium Gray, Titanium Black, Titanium Violet, and Titanium Yellow. The Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G measures 162.3 x 79 x 8.6mm and weighs 232 grams.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G: Display

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G packs a 6.8-inch Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED display. The screen has a resolution of 1440x3088 pixels and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It also features up to 1,750nits of peak brightness, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G also packs a 6.8-inch Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED display. The screen has a resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It also features up to 2,600nits of peak brightness and Corning Gorilla Armor protection.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G: Performance and OS

In terms of performance, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor that is specially made for the Galaxy handset. The chipset offers an Adreno 740 GPU. It also packs 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G is loaded with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, which is specially made for Galaxy devices. The handset comes loaded with Adreno 750 GPU. It also features a Samsung Exynos 2200 chipset, which offers up to 2.8GHz of clock speed. The handset comes loaded with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. Both the models run on OneUI 6.1, which is based on the Android 14 operating system.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G: Cameras

In terms of cameras, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G packs a quad-camera setup. The device features a 200-megapixel ISOCELL HP2 primary sensor with OIS support, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with 120-degree FoV, a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom, and a 10-megapixel periscope lens with 10x zoom, and 100x space zoom. The handset has a 12-megapixel Dual Pixel selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture on the front. The handset supports up to 8K 30fps video recording support as well.

Coming to the Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G, you also get a similar quad-camera setup on the rear panel. The handset features a 200-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with 120-degree FoV, a 10-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x zoom, and a 50-megapixel periscope lens with 5x zoom, 100x space zoom, and laser autofocus. The handset is also loaded with a 12-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G: Battery

In terms of battery, both models are loaded with a 5,000mAh battery. Both handsets come equipped with 45W fast wired charging support, 10W Qi wireless charging, and wireless powershare feature.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G: Conclusion

Both the models offer top-of-the-line features and specifications. The Galaxy S23 Ultra (Review) is meant for those who want to experience the flagship features that Samsung offers but don't want to spend too much on the latest flagship smartphone. Those who want to experience the latest features, including AI, from the brand can consider the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G (Review).