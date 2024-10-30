Technology News
Sharp Aquos R9 Pro With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, 50.3-Megapixel Telephoto Camera Unveiled

Sharp Aquos R9 Pro runs on Android 14 out-of-the-box.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 October 2024 14:41 IST
Photo Credit: Sharp

Sharp Aquos R9 Pro comes with IPX5, IPX8 and IP6X ratings

Highlights
  • Sharp Aquos R9 Pro comes with a 6.7-inch Quad HD+ OLED screen
  • The smartphone holds a 50.3-megapixel front camera unit
  • The Sharp Aquos R9 Pro packs a 5,000mAh battery
Sharp Aquos R9 Pro has been unveiled with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset paired with 12GB of RAM. The phone carries a Leica-backed 50.3-megapixel triple rear camera unit including a 65mm telephoto lens. The handset will be available for sale in Japan in early December and will be introduced in Taiwan, Indonesia, and Singapore later on. The company has yet to announce the price of the phone. Notably, the base Sharp Aquos R9 with a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset and a 50.3-megapixel dual rear camera setup was first unveiled in May this year.

Sharp Aquos R9 Pro Specifications, Features

The Sharp Aquos R9 Pro sports a 6.7-inch Quad HD+ (3,120 x 1,440 pixels) Pro IGZO OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. It runs on Android 14 out-of-the-box.

In the camera department, the Sharp Aquos R9 Pro carries a Leica-backed triple rear camera unit, including a large 1/0.98-inch 50.3-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. There are two more 50.3-megapixel sensors, one paired with an ultra-wide angle lens and another with a 1/1.56-inch telephoto shooter. The front camera of the handset gets a 50.3-megapixel sensor.

The Sharp Aquos R9 Pro comes with IPX5, IPX8 and IP6X ratings for dust and splash resistance. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC and e-SIM support. The phone comes with support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. The Phone Assistant is equipped with several generative AI features. 

Sharp packs a 5,000mAh battery in the Aquos R9 Pro. For security, the phone comes with Qualcomm's 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. It has a mask-compatible facial recognition feature as well. The handset measures 162 x 78 x 9.3mm in size and weighs 229g. 

The Sharp Aquos R9 Pro is seen in a black colourway. The company revealed that the phone will be available with a camera ring attachment and a case with a shoulder strap.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
