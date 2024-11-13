Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G vs Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max: Which is Better?

Samsung and Apple are currently the two brands that have dominated the ultra-premiums segment in India. Samsung offers its flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G, in this segment that offers the latest Qualcomm chipset, flagship-grade cameras, and interesting AI features. On the other hand, the Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max is the best iPhone this year. The latest iPhone is powered by the most potent Apple A18 Pro chipset, features pro-grade cameras, and offers a premium look and feel. That said, which flagship device provides the best experience? To answer this question, we have pitted both the flagship devices against each other in this specs-based comparison. So, without further ado, let's get started.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G vs Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max: Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G price in India currently starts at Rs 1,21,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage option. The 12GB RAM and 512GB model is available for Rs 1,31,999, while the top-end variant with 12GB RAM and 1TB storage option comes with a price tag of Rs 1,51,999.

The price of the Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max in India starts at Rs 1,44,900 for the base variant with 256GB of storage. The mid-variant with 512GB comes with a price tag of Rs 1,64,900, while the top-end option with 1TB storage is priced at Rs 1,84,900.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G vs Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max: Design

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G 5G packs a titanium frame, a first in the S-series. The model is also loaded with Corning Gorilla Armour, which is optically enhanced to deliver up to 75 percent in a wide range of lighting conditions. It also features an IP68 rating. The phone is available in Titanium Gray, Titanium Black, Titanium Violet, and Titanium Yellow. The Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G 5G measures 162.3 x 79 x 8.6mm and weighs 232 grams.

The Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max offers a Titanium build. The iPhone has the slimmest bezels in any iPhone and packs a new, refined micro-blasted texture for a premium look and feel. The handset also has an Action Button and a new Camera Control button that can launch the camera quickly. The handset also features an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The iPhone is available in Black Titanium, brighter White Titanium, natural Titanium, and a new Desert Titanium. The iPhone 16 Pro Max measures 163 x 77.6 x 8.25mm and weighs 227 grams.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G vs Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max: Display

The Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G 5G also packs a 6.8-inch Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED display. The screen has a resolution of 1440x3120 pixels and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It also features up to 2,600nits of peak brightness and Corning Gorilla Armor protection.

The iPhone 16 Pro Max is loaded with a 6.9-inch OLED Super Retina XDR display. The handset offers a resolution of 1320x2868 pixels and ProMotion technology with up to 120Hz screen refresh rate. The handset also features up to 2,000nits of peak brightness, HDR, True Tone, Dynamic Island, and Ceramic Shield protection.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G vs Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max: Performance and OS

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G 5G is loaded with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, which is specially made for Galaxy devices. The handset comes loaded with Adreno 750 GPU. Moreover, the latest Galaxy device has a built-in stylus and pretty useful Galaxy AI features. The handset comes loaded with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. The handset runs on OneUI 6.1, which is based on the Android 14 operating system.

The latest Apple A18 Pro chipset powers the Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max. The latest chipset from the brand is built using a 3nm process. The SoC packs a 6-core GPU and 16-core Neural Engine. The Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max packs up to 512GB of internal storage. The device runs on the latest iOS 18 operating system. It is also one of the first devices from the brand that supports Apple Intelligence, which offers a plethora of AI-based features.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G vs Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max: Cameras

Coming to the Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G 5G, you also get a similar quad-camera setup on the rear panel. The handset features a 200-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture, a 12-megapixel Ultra 5G-wide-angle lens with 120-degree FoV, a 10-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x zoom, and a 50-megapixel periscope lens with 5x zoom, 100x space zoom, and laser autofocus. The handset is also loaded with a 12-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture.

The Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max has a triple-camera setup on the rear panel. The handset packs a 48-megapixel Fusion primary camera with shift OIS support, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, and a 12-megapixel 'tetraprism' periscope sensor with 5x optical zoom and 25x digital zoom. On the front, the handset is equipped with a 12-megapixel TrueDepth sensor with f/1.9 aperture.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G vs Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max: Battery

In terms of battery, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery. The handset features 45W fast wired charging support, 10W Qi wireless charging, and wireless powershare.

The Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max features a lithium-ion battery that can deliver up to 33 hours of video playback. The handset features up to 25W fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G vs Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max: Conclusion

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G and Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max represent two different flagships in the smartphone market. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (Review) is meant for those who want to stick to Android and want to experience some of the best features, powerful performance, and top-notch cameras. The Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max (Review) is meant for Apple fanboys who need the best of Apple. The latest iPhone offers premium design, flagship performance, pro-grade cameras, and slimmest bezels.