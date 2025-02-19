Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is reportedly getting a new camera feature that will make video recordings more suitable for professional projects. As per the report, the smartphone is getting the capability to record videos in log format. This was first introduced in the Galaxy S25 series, but is now reportedly being expanded to the previous year's device with the fourth beta update of One UI 7 that was released on Wednesday. However, it is said that the feature is not available in the Galaxy S24 or the Galaxy S24+ models.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Gets Log Video Recording

According to a SamMobile report, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is getting the capability to record videos in log format. The new feature is said to be part of the fourth beta update of the One UI 7 OS update. Since the update is currently only available in beta, only testers will be able to try out the feature. The feature is reportedly not available to the other models in the Galaxy S24 series. The reason for this is unclear.

Notably, Log videos, also known as log footage, are video recordings captured in a logarithmic colour profile. These are flat, desaturated videos that retain a high dynamic range and preserve more details in highlights and shadows. Log videos are typically used in professional video productions as they offer greater flexibility in colour grading during the post-production process. Typically films and advertisements are shot in log format.

To record log videos on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, users will need to enable the feature in the settings of the camera app. There, users will need to go to the Advanced video menu option and turn on the Log toggle. This will enable log mode for both standard and Pro video modes.

After that, navigating back to the camera viewfinder will now show a LOG button that can be switched on to record videos in the log format.