Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Reportedly Gets Log Video Recording Feature With One UI 7 Beta Update

Video recording in log format was reportedly added to the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra with the fourth One UI 7 beta update.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 February 2025 19:53 IST
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Reportedly Gets Log Video Recording Feature With One UI 7 Beta Update

Photo Credit: Samsung

The feature is reportedly not available for Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+

Highlights
  • Log videos are flat and desaturated which retain a high dynamic range
  • The feature was first added to the Samsung Galaxy S25 series
  • This mode is useful for those who want to experiment with colour grading
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is reportedly getting a new camera feature that will make video recordings more suitable for professional projects. As per the report, the smartphone is getting the capability to record videos in log format. This was first introduced in the Galaxy S25 series, but is now reportedly being expanded to the previous year's device with the fourth beta update of One UI 7 that was released on Wednesday. However, it is said that the feature is not available in the Galaxy S24 or the Galaxy S24+ models.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Gets Log Video Recording

According to a SamMobile report, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is getting the capability to record videos in log format. The new feature is said to be part of the fourth beta update of the One UI 7 OS update. Since the update is currently only available in beta, only testers will be able to try out the feature. The feature is reportedly not available to the other models in the Galaxy S24 series. The reason for this is unclear.

Notably, Log videos, also known as log footage, are video recordings captured in a logarithmic colour profile. These are flat, desaturated videos that retain a high dynamic range and preserve more details in highlights and shadows. Log videos are typically used in professional video productions as they offer greater flexibility in colour grading during the post-production process. Typically films and advertisements are shot in log format.

To record log videos on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, users will need to enable the feature in the settings of the camera app. There, users will need to go to the Advanced video menu option and turn on the Log toggle. This will enable log mode for both standard and Pro video modes.

After that, navigating back to the camera viewfinder will now show a LOG button that can be switched on to record videos in the log format.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Samsung, One UI 7
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
