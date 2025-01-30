Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra May Have Fixed Galaxy S24 Ultra’s Grainy Screen Issue

Tipster claims Samsung has made improvements in screen quality and brightness uniformity with its Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 January 2025 15:07 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra May Have Fixed Galaxy S24 Ultra’s Grainy Screen Issue

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra sports a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with a 120Hz variable refresh rate

  • Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra reportedly fixes the grainy display issue
  • The problem allegedly affected the entire Galaxy S24 series
  • It remains unclear if the fix applies to Galaxy S25 and S25+ models too
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra was launched at the Unpacked 2025 event, as the company's top-of-the-line model. While the smartphone brings expected hardware upgrades, it is also said to have fixed a key display issue which affected the Galaxy S24 series at low brightness. Although the display specifications largely remain unchanged from the previous generation, the Galaxy S25 Ultra features an upgraded Corning Gorilla Armor 2 protection with an anti-reflective coating.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Fixes Display Issue

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), tipster Ice Universe claimed that Samsung has allegedly addressed the issue of grainy particles appearing on the screen at low brightness across the Galaxy S24 series with its Galaxy S25 Ultra. A side-by-side comparison of both smartphones suggests that the issue has been minimised, with the tipster claiming improvements in screen quality and brightness uniformity.

However, the tipster's comparison only focuses on the Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy S25 Ultra, thus, it remains unclear if the same also applies to the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+.

Notably, the issue was highlighted last year by the same tipster who strongly criticised the South Korean technology company and called for a class action lawsuit. At the time, Ice Universe called Samsung “arrogant” and urged users in the US not to buy the Galaxy S24 lineup. In addition to the display issue, the tipster also claimed to experience problems related to colour inaccuracy and excessive sharpening with regards to Galaxy S24 Ultra's camera system. The phone's 5x telephoto camera was said to experience hardware issues which caused white objects to “glow”.

While several of the camera-centric issues were allegedly fixed by the company with over-the-air (OTA) updates, the grainy display problem on the Galaxy S24 Ultra reportedly remains persistent, which suggests that it may be a hardware-related issue.

