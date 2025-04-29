Technology News
English Edition

Amazon Great Summer Sale Starts May 1: Here Are the Top Smartphone Deals

Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit card users will be able to avail of five percent cashback offers.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 29 April 2025 09:27 IST
Amazon Great Summer Sale Starts May 1: Here Are the Top Smartphone Deals

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will be available with top discounts during the Amazon sale

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Indian Summer Sale brings offers on phones, laptops and more
  • Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra price in India has dropped to Rs. 84,999
  • HDFC card users get 10 percent instant discount on purchases
Advertisement

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 was announced last week and it kicks off May 1 for users in India. As usual, Prime members get a 12-hour early access to all the deals. The e-commerce platform offers discounts across a variety of products, from smartphones, tablets, and laptops, to home appliances and other electronics. Smartphones, in particular, are likely to receive massive price cuts. So if you've planning to upgrade your handset or buy one for your loved ones, there's great news for you since Amazon has revealed several great deals on phones from top brands like Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, and more, which will go live during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025.

One of the most exciting offers has been announced on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. With a list price of Rs. 1,34,999, this Samsung flagship phone from last year can be purchased for as low as Rs. 84,999 during the Amazon sale.

In addition to price cuts, buyers will also be able to take advantage of bank offers as part of the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025. It offers a 10 percent instant discount on transactions carried out via HDFC Credit Card as well as EMI transactions. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit card users will be able to avail of five percent cashback offers. Additional additional no-cost EMI options and exchange discounts are also expected to be available once the Amazon sale commences in India.

Top Smartphone Deals During Amazon Great Indian Summer Sale

Model List Price Sale Price Buying Link
Samsung Galaxy S24 5G Rs. 1,34,999 Rs. 84,999 Buy Now
iPhone 15 Rs. 69,900 Rs. 57,749 Buy Now
OnePlus 13R 5G Rs. 44,999 Rs. 39,999 Buy Now
iQOO Neo 10R 5G Rs. 31,999 Rs. 24,999 Buy Now
Xiaomi 14 Civi Rs. 54,999 Rs. 32,999 Buy Now
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G Rs. 20,999 Rs. 15,999 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy M35 5G Rs. 24,499 Rs. 13,999 Buy Now
Realme Narzo 80x 5G Rs. 15,999 Rs. 11,999 Buy Now
Tecno Pop 9 Rs. 8,499 Rs. 5,490 Buy Now
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright display with fewer reflections
  • Great battery life
  • Useful AI features
  • Excellent performance
  • Top-quality cameras
  • Longer software support
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Relatively slower charging speeds
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025, Amazon Great Summer Sale, Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 Offers, Amazon, Amazon Sale, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Xiaomi 14 Civi, OnePlus 13R 5G
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Huawei Watch 5, Watch Fit 4 Series Design, Pricing and Specifications Leaked via Retail Website
Amazon Great Summer Sale Starts May 1: Here Are the Top Smartphone Deals
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. HMD, Lava to Launch Direct-to-Mobile Phones in India With These Features
  2. OnePlus 13s Confirmed to Debut in India With This Chipset
  3. CMF Phone 2 Pro With Dimensity 7300 Pro SoC Launched in India: See Price
  4. iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch in China
  5. CMF Buds 2a, Buds 2 and Buds 2 Plus With ANC Debut in India: See Price
  6. Oppo Reno 14 Cameras, Buttons Revealed in Leaked Images
  7. Asus ROG Strix Laptops With RTX 5000 Series GPU to Launch in India on May 2
  8. Good Bad Ugly OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  9. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7 Availability Timeline, Features Leaked
  10. Top Deals on Smartphones During Amazon Great Indian Summer Sale 2025
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei Watch 5, Watch Fit 4 Series Design, Pricing and Specifications Leaked via Retail Website
  2. HMD, Lava to Launch Direct-to-Mobile Phones in Partnership With Tejas Networks, FreeStream
  3. Bitget, Avalanche Announce Partnership to Boost Web3 Adoption in India
  4. CMF Phone 2 Pro With MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. CMF Buds 2a, Buds 2 and Buds 2 Plus With Up to 14 Hours Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Features
  6. Supreme Court Seeks Response From Government on Sexually Explicit Content on Social Media, OTT Platforms
  7. Only Google Can Run Chrome, Company’s Browser Chief Tells Judge
  8. OpenAI Updates GPT-4o to Boost Intelligence and Personality, Faces Unexpected Side Effects
  9. South Asian Crypto Investors are Cautious, Demand Advanced Crypto Awareness, Survey Shows
  10. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Sells 1 Million Copies in 3 Days, Becomes Highest Rated Game of 2025
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »