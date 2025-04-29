Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 was announced last week and it kicks off May 1 for users in India. As usual, Prime members get a 12-hour early access to all the deals. The e-commerce platform offers discounts across a variety of products, from smartphones, tablets, and laptops, to home appliances and other electronics. Smartphones, in particular, are likely to receive massive price cuts. So if you've planning to upgrade your handset or buy one for your loved ones, there's great news for you since Amazon has revealed several great deals on phones from top brands like Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, and more, which will go live during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025.

One of the most exciting offers has been announced on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. With a list price of Rs. 1,34,999, this Samsung flagship phone from last year can be purchased for as low as Rs. 84,999 during the Amazon sale.

In addition to price cuts, buyers will also be able to take advantage of bank offers as part of the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025. It offers a 10 percent instant discount on transactions carried out via HDFC Credit Card as well as EMI transactions. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit card users will be able to avail of five percent cashback offers. Additional additional no-cost EMI options and exchange discounts are also expected to be available once the Amazon sale commences in India.

Top Smartphone Deals During Amazon Great Indian Summer Sale

