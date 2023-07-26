Samsung Galaxy Unpacked kicked off at Seoul in South Korea at 4:30pm on Wednesday. This was the company's second Galaxy Unpacked launch event for the year, but the first one to be held in Seoul in South Korea. The company launched the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Galaxy Z Fold 5 as the successors to the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4, respectively. Meanwhile, Samsung also unveiled the Galaxy Tab S9 series of tablets — comprising three new models — and the new Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic smartwatches at the Galaxy Unpacked event.