Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Highlights: Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5, Tab S9 Series and Watch 6 Series Launched

Samsung's second Galaxy Unpacked event of the year saw the launch of the Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 5, as well as new tablet and smartwatch models.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 26 July 2023 17:33 IST

TM Roh is back on stage again, as the Galaxy Unpacked event draws to a close. Stay tuned for our coverage of the devices launched during the event.

2023-07-26T17:30:16+0530

Pricing for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 starts at $799, while the Galaxy Tab S9 Plus starts at $999, and the Tab S9 Ultra pricing begins at $1,199.

2023-07-26T17:27:55+0530

These new tablets are powered by the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset that powers the Samsung Galaxy S23 series of smartphones and the new Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 foldable phones.  

2023-07-26T17:25:30+0530

Now, Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy Tab S9 series of tablets. There are three models in the series — the Galaxy Tab S9, the Galaxy Tab S9 Plus, and the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra.

2023-07-26T17:22:54+0530

Like the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5, the newly announced Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 will go on sale in select countries on August 11. Pricing for the Watch 6 starts at $299 (roughly Rs. 24,500) while the Watch 6 Classic price starts at $399 (roughly Rs. 32,700).

2023-07-26T17:19:41+0530

Samsung has also announced the return of the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, which comes with a rotating bezel, which is expected to make navigating the interface a lot easier.

2023-07-26T17:17:04+0530

The Galaxy Watch 6 will also support irregular heart rate notifications, and also help you keep track of your menstrual cycles, according to Samsung.

2023-07-26T17:13:29+0530

Next up is the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series. The company has focussed on sleep tracking features on its latest wearable device. It will come with features like sleep coaching, ECG and heart rate monitoring using the BioActive sensor.

2023-07-26T17:10:12+0530

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 pricing starts at $1,799 (roughly Rs. 1,47,600), while the Galaxy Z Flip 5 starts at $999 (roughly Rs. 82,000). These phones will be available starting August 11 in select countries, according to Samsung.

2023-07-26T17:04:17+0530

Next up is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, which arrives as the successor to the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Samsung says it is the company's most durable foldable phone to date. That's Genshin Impact on the new foldable phone, which is powered by a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset from Qualcomm.

2023-07-26T16:58:31+0530

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 will also support opening apps on the outer display — these have been optimised to show on the 3.4-inch screen, and they will let you perform several tasks without opening the phone, according to Samsung.

2023-07-26T16:52:30+0530

Samsung unveils the Galaxy Z Flip 5 at the Galaxy Unpacked event, showing off a new cover display that is much larger than the outer screen on its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Flip 4. It offers features like FlexCam, allowing you to see a preview of the viewfinder when clicking images, using the outer display.

2023-07-26T16:45:39+0530

Dr.TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics takes the stage to introduce the company's new foldable phones at the Galaxy Unpacked event.

2023-07-26T16:39:07+0530

Based on previous leaks and rumours, Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 at the Galaxy Unpacked event today. Samsung is also likely to launch new smartwatch models, based on the teasers posted by the company on Twitter — or X — over the past couple of days. These are rumoured to be the Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 classic. Meanwhile, the tech conglomerate is also tipped to unveil the Galaxy Tab S9 series of tablets at the event today.

2023-07-26T16:15:15+0530

We're at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event at Seoul, where Samsung is expected to announce new foldable phones, tablets, and wearables. 

2023-07-26T15:44:09+0530

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: How to watch the launch event livestreamSamsung's upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event is taking place in Seoul, South Korea and you can tune in to the launch event via the company's YouTube channel, the Samsung.com website, or the Samsung Newsroom. Here's how you can watch the event today

2023-07-26T15:28:11+0530

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked kicked off at Seoul in South Korea at 4:30pm on Wednesday. This was the company's second Galaxy Unpacked launch event for the year, but the first one to be held in Seoul in South Korea. The company launched the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Galaxy Z Fold 5 as the successors to the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4, respectively. Meanwhile, Samsung also unveiled the Galaxy Tab S9 series of tablets — comprising three new models — and the new Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic smartwatches at the Galaxy Unpacked event.

