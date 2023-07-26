TM Roh is back on stage again, as the Galaxy Unpacked event draws to a close. Stay tuned for our coverage of the devices launched during the event.
2023-07-26T17:30:16+0530
Pricing for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 starts at $799, while the Galaxy Tab S9 Plus starts at $999, and the Tab S9 Ultra pricing begins at $1,199.
2023-07-26T17:27:55+0530
These new tablets are powered by the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset that powers the Samsung Galaxy S23 series of smartphones and the new Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 foldable phones.
2023-07-26T17:25:30+0530
Now, Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy Tab S9 series of tablets. There are three models in the series — the Galaxy Tab S9, the Galaxy Tab S9 Plus, and the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra.
2023-07-26T17:22:54+0530
Like the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5, the newly announced Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 will go on sale in select countries on August 11. Pricing for the Watch 6 starts at $299 (roughly Rs. 24,500) while the Watch 6 Classic price starts at $399 (roughly Rs. 32,700).
2023-07-26T17:19:41+0530
Samsung has also announced the return of the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, which comes with a rotating bezel, which is expected to make navigating the interface a lot easier.
2023-07-26T17:17:04+0530
The Galaxy Watch 6 will also support irregular heart rate notifications, and also help you keep track of your menstrual cycles, according to Samsung.
2023-07-26T17:13:29+0530
Next up is the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series. The company has focussed on sleep tracking features on its latest wearable device. It will come with features like sleep coaching, ECG and heart rate monitoring using the BioActive sensor.
2023-07-26T17:10:12+0530
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 pricing starts at $1,799 (roughly Rs. 1,47,600), while the Galaxy Z Flip 5 starts at $999 (roughly Rs. 82,000). These phones will be available starting August 11 in select countries, according to Samsung.
2023-07-26T17:04:17+0530
Next up is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, which arrives as the successor to the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Samsung says it is the company's most durable foldable phone to date. That's Genshin Impact on the new foldable phone, which is powered by a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset from Qualcomm.
2023-07-26T16:58:31+0530
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 will also support opening apps on the outer display — these have been optimised to show on the 3.4-inch screen, and they will let you perform several tasks without opening the phone, according to Samsung.
2023-07-26T16:52:30+0530
Samsung unveils the Galaxy Z Flip 5 at the Galaxy Unpacked event, showing off a new cover display that is much larger than the outer screen on its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Flip 4. It offers features like FlexCam, allowing you to see a preview of the viewfinder when clicking images, using the outer display.
2023-07-26T16:45:39+0530
Dr.TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics takes the stage to introduce the company's new foldable phones at the Galaxy Unpacked event.
2023-07-26T16:39:07+0530
Based on previous leaks and rumours, Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 at the Galaxy Unpacked event today. Samsung is also likely to launch new smartwatch models, based on the teasers posted by the company on Twitter — or X — over the past couple of days. These are rumoured to be the Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 classic. Meanwhile, the tech conglomerate is also tipped to unveil the Galaxy Tab S9 series of tablets at the event today.
2023-07-26T16:15:15+0530
We're at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event at Seoul, where Samsung is expected to announce new foldable phones, tablets, and wearables.
2023-07-26T15:44:09+0530
2023-07-26T15:28:11+0530