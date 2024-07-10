Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Watch Ultra With 3nm Processor, Advanced Health Features Launched: Details

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is available in a single 47mm dial variant.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 July 2024 18:56 IST
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Watch Ultra With 3nm Processor, Advanced Health Features Launched: Details

Photo Credit: Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is priced at Rs. 59,999

Highlights
  • The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is available in 40mm and 44mm dials
  • The 40mm smartwatch is backed by a 300mAh battery
  • The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra features a multi-sports tile
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and the Galaxy Watch Ultra were unveiled at the Galaxy Unpacked event in Paris on Wednesday. The tech giant has introduced the first-ever Ultra model in the Galaxy Watch series, ditching the Classic variant from the previous year. While the base Galaxy Watch 7 will be available in 40mm and 44mm dials, the Watch Ultra will be available in a single 47mm dial. Both smartwatches will support LTE and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. The company said that the Ultra model is a performance-centric smartwatch suitable for extreme environments.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, Watch Ultra Price, Availability

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 price starts at $299 in the US. On the other hand, the Galaxy Watch Ultra will be available at the price of $649 in the US. The 40mm Galaxy Watch 7 will be available in Cream and Green colour options whereas the 44mm variant can be purchased in Green and Silver colourways. The Galaxy Watch Ultra, which is available in a single 47mm dial, will be available in Titanium Gray, Titanium Silver, and Titanium White colour options.

In India, the 40mm Galaxy Watch 7 with Bluetooth is priced at Rs. 29,999, while the Bluetooth and LTE variant is priced at Rs. 33,999. The 44mm dial with just Bluetooth will be available at the price of Rs. 32,999, whereas the Bluetooth and LTE variant can be purchased for Rs. 36,999. Further, the Galaxy Watch Ultra will be available at the price of Rs. 59,999. Both models will be available to pre-order starting Wednesday, July 10, at 8pm IST, and will go on sale starting July 24.

Samsung has also provided pre-booking offers for both the models. Those pre-booking the Galaxy Watxh 7 will get multi-bank cashback worth Rs. 8,000 it an upgrade bonus worth the same. Consumers who pre-book the Galaxy Watch Ultra will get multi-bank cashback worth Rs. 10,000 or an upgrade bonus of the same value.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Specifications and Features

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is available in two dial sizes. The 40mm dial comes with 40.4x40.4x9.7mm dimensions and weighs 28.8g. On the other hand, the 44m dial measures 44.4x44.4x9.7mm in dimensions and weighs 33.8g. While the smaller dial features a 1.3-inch (432x432 pixels) display, the larger dial gets a 1.5-inch (480x480 pixels) display. Both are Super AMOLED always-on displays.

Samsung's base model smartwatch is equipped with a 3nm Exynos W1000 processor paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage. This is the first time Samsung has used 3nm processors in the Galaxy Watch lineup. The devices run Google's Wear OS-based One UI 6 Watch. The 40mm variant is backed by a 300mAh battery whereas the 44mm variant gets a 425mAh battery. Both support WPC-based wireless fast charging.

The smartwatch comes with fitness trackers such as heart rate, oxygen, and sleep monitoring. The device also gets some new features such as Workout Routine which lets users combine different exercises and Race which lets them compare current and past performance in real-time,

In addition, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 also incorporates an AI algorithm for sleep analysis. It offers Novo FDA-authorised Sleep Apnea tracking, real-time alerts for abnormally high or low heart rates, atrial fibrillation monitoring, and more. Samsung claims the smartwatch can also provide users with electrocardiogram (ECG) and blood pressure monitoring.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Specifications and Features

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is available in a single 47mm dial which measures 47.1x47.4x12.1mm in dimensions and weighs 60.5g. It comes with a Titanium-grade frame and features a 1.5-inch (480x480 pixels) Super AMOLED always-on display with a peak brightness of 3,000 nits. The model gets the same processor, storage, and operating system as the Watch 7. It also offers 10ATM water resistance.

It is backed by a 590mAh battery and supports WPC-based wireless fast charging. The company claims it has the longest battery life within the Galaxy Watch lineup, offering up to 100 hours in power-saving mode and up to 48 hours in exercise power-saving mode.

Coming to health and fitness trackers, it offers all the features of the Galaxy Watch 7. In addition, the Galaxy Watch Ultra comes with a new multi-sports tile that enables users to track multi-course workouts. A functional threshold power (FTP) feature to measure maximum cycling power has also been added.

Powered by AI, the device also shows personalised heart rate zones to help the user work at an optimal intensity. Further, the Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra features a Quick Button to instantly initiate and control workouts, an emergency siren, and a Night Mode.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Specifications, Samsung, Galaxy Unpacked
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food.
Android 15 May Introduce Colour Correction Intensity Slider for Increased Accessibility: Report
Samsung Galaxy Ring With PPG Sensor, Up to Seven Days Battery Life Launched in Nine Size Options

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Watch Ultra With 3nm Processor, Advanced Health Features Launched: Details
Popular on Gadgets
