Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9+, and Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra were launched at the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event on Wednesday (July 26) — alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5. The Galaxy Tab S9 series comes as a successor to the Galaxy Tab S8 tablets that were launched in February last year. The new lineup runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC for Galaxy and has an IP68 water and dust resistance rating. The Galaxy Tab S9 has an 11-inch display while the Galaxy Tab S9+ and Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra have 12.4-inch and 14.6-inch displays, respectively. They come bundled with an S Pen.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9+, Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra price, availability

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9's price begins at $799(roughly Rs. 65,000), while the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ carries a starting price tag of $999 (roughly Rs. 82,000). The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra has an initial price tag of $1,999 (roughly Rs. 1,63,000).

All three models are offered in Beige and Graphite shades. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 is available in the base 8GB + 128GB storage variant as well as the 12GB + 256GB option. On the other hand, the Galaxy Tab S9+ is offered in 12GB+256GB and 12GB+512GB options, while the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra comes in 12GB+256GB, 12GB+512GB, and 16GB+1TB options.

The Galaxy Tab S9 series is available for pre-order in select markets from today, with general availability starting August 11.

Samsung has also brought accessories including the Book Cover Keyboard, Book Cover Keyboard Slim, Smart Book Cover, Outdoor Cover, Notepaper Screen, and Privacy Screen for the Galaxy Tab S9 models.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 specifications

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 runs on Android 13 and features an 11-inch dynamic AMOLED 2X display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC for Galaxy. This customised version of SoC is paired with up to 12GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 features a 13-megapixel primary sensor with autofocus. The camera setup is paired with an LED flash. Further, for selfies and video chats, it has a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter at the front.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 packs up to 256GB of onboard storage that supports expansion through a microSD card (up to 1TB). Connectivity options include 5G and 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi direct, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The tablet also has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Photo Credit: Samsung

All models in the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series feature quad stereo speakers that are backed by AKG and Dolby Atmos. All three models have Knox security. Samsung has also improved the DeX Mode which would allow users to resize the window and access Second Screen capabilities to mirror or extend the PC screen to the tablet. They come with S Pen and all the tablets and the stylus have an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

The Galaxy Tab S9 is backed by an 8,400mAh battery. The tablet measures 165.8 x 254.3 x 5.9mm. It weighs 498 grams (Wi-Fi only variant) and 500 grams (5G option).

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ specifications

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9+ features the same software specifications as the Galaxy Tab S9. However, it features a larger 12.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The tablet is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC for Galaxy, along with up to 12GB of RAM.

The dual rear camera setup of the Galaxy Tab S9+ includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with autofocus and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. Selfies and video chats are managed by a dual front camera unit, comprising 12-megapixel wide and ultra-wide shooters.

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ comes with up to 512GB of onboard storage that supports expansion via microSD card (up to 1TB). Connectivity options include 5G and 4G LTE (optional) as well as Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. It also packs an under-display fingerprint sensor.

The Galaxy Tab S9+ packs a 10,090mAh battery. Besides, the tablet measures 185x285x5.7mm and the Wi-Fi variant weighs 581 grams while the 5G model weighs 586 grams.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra specifications

Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra runs on Android 13. The tablet, however, features a larger 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It includes the same custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC that is available on the other two models, along with up to 16GB of RAM.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra flaunts a dual camera setup at the rear, comprising a 13-megapixel primary sensor with autofocus and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. It has a dual camera setup at the front that has two 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooters. The camera setup is housed in the hole punch cutout on the display

Samsung has offered up to 1TB of internal storage on the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. Connectivity options include 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth 5.3, and a USB Type-C port. Additionally, there is an under-display fingerprint sensor. It also has an IP68-rated build and includes quad stereo speakers that are tuned by AKG with support for Dolby Atmos.

The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra packs an 11,200mAh battery. The tablet measures 208.6 x 326.4 x 5.5mm and weighs 732 grams (Wi-Fi) and 737 grams (5G).

