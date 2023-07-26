Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series was unveiled at the Galaxy Unpacked event in Seoul on Wednesday. The series includes the base Galaxy Watch 6 and the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic models. They have been launched in sizes varying from 40mm to 47mm dials and support LTE and Bluetooth v5.3 connectivity. The Galaxy Watch 6 models have thinner bezels than its predecessors and the Classic model comes with a functional rotating bezel, which allows users to switch between different apps and widgets.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic price, availability

The Galaxy Watch 6 starts at a price of USD 299 (roughly Rs. 24,500), while the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic starts at USD 399 (roughly Rs. 32,700). Both models will be available for pre-order in select markets starting today, July 26, and they will go on sale on August 11. The Galaxy Watch 6 will be available with 40mm and 44mm dials in both Bluetooth and LTE variants. On the other hand, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is available with 43mm and 47mm dials, once again in Bluetooth and LTE models.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic specifications, features

The Galaxy Watch 6 series watches are powered by an in-house Exynos W930 SoC paired with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of inbuilt storage. The models sport Sapphire Crystal AMOLED panels with the Always-On-Display (AOD) feature. The 40mm base model has a 1.3-inch screen, while the 44mm has a 1.5-inch display. Meanwhile, the 43mm Galaxy Watch 6 Classic gets a 1.3-inch screen while the 47mm version comes with a 1.5-inch panel.

Like most smartwatches, these Samsung models come with fitness trackers like heart rate, oxygen, and sleep monitoring. But the Galaxy Watch 6 series are equipped with enhancements such as a sleep coaching feature, which claims to guide users towards improved sleep experiences. They will also offer personalised fitness coaching and will be able to calculate personalised heart rate zones.

The smart wearables are also equipped with AFib monitors, which can help users check for irregular heart rhythm. The Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic also allow blood pressure monitoring and menstrual cycle prediction.

In terms of battery, the 40mm and 44mm of the Galaxy Watch 6 carry 300mAh and 400mAh batteries, respectively. Meanwhile, the 43mm and 47mm of the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic also pack 300mAh and 400mAh batteries, respectively. The company claims that the wearables offer up to 30 hours of battery life with the AOD feature on and up to 40 hours with the AOD feature off. They run Google's Wear OS-based One UI 5 Watch and support WPC-based wireless fast charging.

The Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic are compatible with all devices running Android 10 or higher. They support LTE, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 2, NFC and GPS connectivity. All Galaxy Watch 6 series models come with 5ATM and IP68 ratings.

