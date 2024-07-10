Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6, Galaxy Watch 7, Watch Ultra and Galaxy Buds 3 Series Prices in India Announced

Samsung's newly launched devices will go on sale in India starting on July 24.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 10 July 2024 20:56 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6, Galaxy Watch 7, Watch Ultra and Galaxy Buds 3 Series Prices in India Announced

Samsung has yet to launch the Galaxy Ring in India, while its other products will go on sale soon

Highlights
  • Samsung launched six new products at its second Galaxy Unpacked event
  • Customers can now pre-order Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6 in India
  • Samsung's new Galaxy Watch 7, Watch Ultra can also be pre-ordered
Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 at the company's second Galaxy Unpacked event of the year, and the foldable phones are also set to make their way to India. Alongside these handsets, Samsung also unveiled the Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Watch 7, and Galaxy Buds 3 series at the launch event — these devices will go on sale later this month. Meanwhile, Samsung is yet to announce plans to launch the new Galaxy Ring in the country.

Samsung is now taking pre-booking orders for all the devices launched today — aside from the Galaxy Ring, of course — via its website, and these devices will go on sale in India on July 24, according to the company. You can refer to the pricing details below to learn more about how much they will cost in India, as well as details of the company's pre-booking offers.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 Price in India, Availability

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 price in India starts at Rs. 1,64,999 for the base model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, while the handset will also be sold in 512GB and 1TB storage variants priced at Rs. 1,76,999 and Rs. 2,00,999, respectively. The 256GB and 512GB models will be available in Navy, Pink, and Silver Shadow colour options, while the 1TB model comes in a Silver Shadow colourway.

samsung galaxy unpacked july 2024 sale date Samsung Galaxy Unpacked

Samsung is now accepting pre-orders for its newest devices via its website

 

Pricing for the Galaxy Z Flip 6 in India starts at Rs. 1,09,999 for the 12GB+256GB RAM and storage model, while a 512GB variant will set you back by Rs. 1,21,999. The foldable phone is offered in Blue, Mint, and Silver Shadow colour options.

The company's online store will also offer the Galaxy Z Fold 6 in exclusive Black and White colourways, while the Galaxy Flip 6 will arrive in Black, Peach, and White colour variants.

Pre-booking offers on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 include a cashback of Rs. 8,000 on HDFC Bank cards or an equivalent upgrade bonus — both offers will be available with a nine-month no-cost EMI. Owners of existing flagship Samsung phones can also avail of an upgrade bonus worth Rs. 15,000.

The company's Galaxy Z Assurance program — usually worth Rs. 14,999 — will be offered to customers who pre-book the phones at Rs. 999. Buyers can also get 50 percent off on Samsung covers as well as up to 35 percent off on the new Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra, as well as the Galaxy Buds 3 series.

Galaxy Watch 7, Watch Ultra and Galaxy Buds 3 Series Price in India, Availability

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is priced at Rs. 59,999, and the wearable will be sold in Titanium Gray, Titanium Silver, and Titanium White colour options.

The Galaxy Watch 7 series is available in four Bluetooth and cellular variants. The Galaxy Watch 7 40mm model is priced at Rs. 29,999 (Bluetooth) and Rs. 33,999 (Cellular), and it arrives in Cream and Green colourways. Meanwhile the 44mm model is priced at Rs. 32.999 (Bluetooth) and Rs. 36,999 (Cellular), and it is sold in Green and Silver colour variants.

Samsung's new Galaxy Buds 3 Pro is priced at Rs. 19,999, while the Galaxy Buds 3 is priced at Rs. 14,999. Both the truly wireless stereo (TWS) headsets are available in Silver and White colourways 

Samsung says that customers who pre-book the Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Watch 7 can avail of a Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 8,000 cashback offers (or equivalent upgrade offers) from multiple banks, respectively. Similarly, the company is offering a pro-booking offer that includes a cashback or upgrade offer worth Rs. 5,000 on the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, and Rs. 4,000 on the Galaxy Buds 3.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 4-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1856x2160 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 6.70-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2640 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra, Samsung Galaxy 7, Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Buds 3, Samsung Galaxy Unpacked
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6, Galaxy Watch 7, Watch Ultra and Galaxy Buds 3 Series Prices in India Announced
