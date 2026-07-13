Tecno has confirmed that the Camon 50 Ultra 5G will launch in India next week as the latest addition to its Camon 50 lineup. Ahead of its debut, the company has revealed several design, camera, and AI features through official teasers and an Amazon microsite. The smartphone was first unveiled globally at MWC 2026, where Tecno confirmed most of its hardware specifications. Here is everything that has been revealed about the Camon 50 Ultra 5G ahead of its India launch.

Tecno Camon 50 Ultra 5G India Launch Details, Availability

The company has already confirmed that the Tecno Camon 50 Ultra 5G will launch in India on July 17 at 12pm IST. The handset will be available through Amazon following its debut, as confirmed by a dedicated microsite on the e-commerce platform.

The Amazon listing showcases the smartphone in Cypress Green, Misty Purple and Nebula Titanium colourways. It also reveals a flat-frame design with rounded corners and a vertically aligned rear camera module housing three camera sensors, an additional sensor, a dual-tone LED flash and a Breathing Light indicator. Tecno has yet to announce the handset's India pricing.

Tecno Camon 50 Ultra 5G Specifications, Features

Tecno has already confirmed several features of the Camon 50 Ultra 5G through official teasers and the Amazon microsite. Additional hardware specifications were announced when the smartphone debuted globally at MWC 2026.

Design, Display

The Amazon microsite highlights the Camon 50 Ultra 5G's 7.75mm profile and confirms Dual Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. The smartphone is also shown with IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance, along with MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification.

Tecno has confirmed support for underwater photography at depths of up to 2m for as long as 30 minutes. The handset is also claimed to withstand high-pressure water jets, exposure to water up to 80 degrees Celsius and everyday accidental drops.

The global variant of the Camon 50 Ultra 5G features a 6.78-inch curved 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, a 2800Hz touch sampling rate and peak brightness of up to 4,500 nits. Tecno has not yet announced the screen size but has confirmed that the Indian model will retain the same display specifications.

Performance, Software

The Tecno Camon 50 Ultra 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultimate chipset. Globally, it is offered with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage and ships with Android 16-based HiOS 16.

The Amazon microsite also highlights several AI-powered software features, including AI Writing Assistant, AI Noise Cancellation, AI Art Gallery, AI Travel Shots, AI Auto Zoom, Motion Trail and Live Photo support.

Tecno has also confirmed that buyers of the Camon 50 Ultra 5G will receive three months of Google AI Plus membership, which includes 2TB of cloud storage along with access to Gemini features in Gmail, image generation and learning tools.

Camera

The Camon 50 Ultra 5G is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-700C primary sensor with optical image stabilisation. It is also expected to include a 50-megapixel telephoto camera offering 3x optical zoom and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera that doubles as a macro shooter.

The rear camera module also includes a flicker sensor, while the handset is expected to feature a 13-megapixel selfie camera capable of recording videos at up to 4K resolution at 30fps.

Battery and Other Features

The Tecno Camon 50 Ultra 5G will pack a 6,500mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging. Tecno claims the battery is designed to retain more than 80 percent of its capacity after 1,800 charging cycles and is engineered to operate in temperatures ranging from minus 20 degrees Celsius to 50 degrees Celsius.

Other expected features include Dolby Atmos-backed stereo speakers, an in-display fingerprint sensor, NFC, Bluetooth 5.4, dual-band Wi-Fi, USB Type-C connectivity and support for 5G networks.

FAQs

1. When will the Tecno Camon 50 Ultra 5G launch in India? The Tecno Camon 50 Ultra 5G will launch in India on July 17 at 12pm IST. The smartphone will be available for purchase through Amazon after its debut. 2. Which processor powers the Tecno Camon 50 Ultra 5G? The Tecno Camon 50 Ultra 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultimate chipset. Globally, it is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. 3. What AI features does the Tecno Camon 50 Ultra 5G offer? The smartphone is confirmed to support AI Writing Assistant, AI Auto Zoom, AI Art Gallery, AI Travel Shots, Motion Trail, AI Noise Cancellation, and Google AI Plus benefits.

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