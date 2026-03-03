Tecno Camon 50 Ultra 5G was showcased by the Chinese smartphone maker on Monday as the latest addition to the Camon 50 lineup, which also includes the Camon 50 and Camon 50 Pro. While the pricing, availability, and the exact launch date of the new series remain under wraps, the key specifications and features of the Ultra model have reportedly been announced. The phone is said carry a triple rear camera unit, housed inside a vertically-aligned pill-shaped camera island. It also ships with up to an IP69K rating for dust and water resistance. It is reportedly powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7000 series chipset.

Tecno Camon 50 Ultra 5G Specifications, Features

The Chinese smartphone maker showcased (via FoneArena) the new Tecno Camon 50 Ultra 5G on the first day of MWC 2026 in Barcelona. The tech firm reportedly said that details regarding its availability and pricing will be revealed when the handset is launched in select global markets later this year. The handset is reportedly equipped with a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,208 x 2,644 pixels) 3D Curved AMOLED display, delivering up to 144Hz of refresh rate, up to 4,500 nits of peak brightness, 2,304Hz PWM Dimming, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

An octa core MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultimate chipset, which is built on a 4nm process, is said to power the new Tecno Camon 50 Ultra 5G. Moreover, the SoC is claimed to deliver a peak clock speed of 2.6GHz. It is also said to feature a Mali-G615 MC2 GPU, up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM, and 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. It is reportedly a dual SIM phone that runs on Android 16-based HiOS 16. The phone ships with IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance, along with a MIL-STD-810 certification.

In the camera department, the Tecno Camon 50 Ultra reportedly carries a triple rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel primary shooter with a 1/1.56-inch Sony LYT-700C sensor. The phone is also said to boast a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x zoom capabilities, coupled with an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera with an f/2.2 aperture. It is reportedly capable of recording videos at up to 4K/30 fps. Additionally, the Camon 50 Ultra reportedly features a 13-megapixel (f/2.2) camera on the front for selfies and video calls.

The Tecno Camon 50 Ultra 5G is said to be backed by a 6,500mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging. It reportedly features a Dolby Atmos-tuned speaker unit, too. For connectivity, the phone could offer 5G, 4G LTE, dual band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, a USB Type-C port, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, and BeiDou. It also sports an in-display fingerprint scanner for security.