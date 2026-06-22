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Tecno Camon Slim With MediaTek Helio G200 Ultimate, 144Hz Display Launched: Specifications

Tecno Camon Slim has a 6.78-inch AMOLED panel with a 144Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 22 June 2026 15:08 IST
Tecno Camon Slim With MediaTek Helio G200 Ultimate, 144Hz Display Launched: Specifications

Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno Camon Slim is launched in five colours

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Highlights
  • Tecno Camon Slim has a 5,600mAh battery
  • Tecno Camon Slim runs on HiOS 16.2
  • Tecno Camon Slim has dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support
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The Tecno Camon Slim was launched in select global markets pn Monday as the latest offering from the Transsion Holdings subsidiary. The new phone, as the name implies, has a thin profile measuring 6.39mm. It is offered in five colour options and runs on a MediaTek Helio G200 Ultimate processor and up to 8GB RAM. The Tecno Camon Slim carries a 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA 600 camera. An IP69 + IP68 rated build and a 5,600mAh battery are the other key specifications of the phone.

The company has yet to reveal pricing and availability details for the Tecno Camon Slim. It is offered in Burgundy Red, Jungle Green, New Mondrian, Prism Black and Van Gogh Blue colour options.

Tecno Camon Slim Specifications, Features

The Tecno Camon Slim runs on HiOS 16.2 based on Android 16, and the company has promised to provide three generations of Android updates for the phone. It features a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,224 × 2,720 pixels) AMOLED panel with a 144Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, the Tecno Camon Slim has a MediaTek Helio G200 Ultimate processor, paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It features a 12-layer cooling system with a 3,205 sq mm stainless steel vapour chamber and 13,828 sq mm total cooling area.

For optics, the Tecno Camon Slim has a 50-megapixel main rear camera featuring a 1/1.56-inch Sony LYT-600 sensor, accompanied by a flicker sensor. For selfies and video chats, there is a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. The camera unit houses 354 mini LEDs for multi-scene lighting effects. These lights will work as an indicator for incoming calls, messages or charging status. Users can customise them as well.

The Tecno Camon Slim has dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. Connectivity options in the phone include 4G, NFC, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, FM radio, USB Type-C, and OTG. Sensors onboard include ambient light sensor, infrared remote control, electronic compass, geomagnetic sensor, and proximity sensor. The handset has an IP69+ IP68-rated build for dust and water resistance. The phone has a MIL-STD-810 durability certification.

The Tecno Camon Slim has a 5,600mAh battery with 60W fast charging support. The battery is claimed to have five years of durability. It is said to deliver up to 54.04 hours of talk time and up to 576.24 hours of standby time on a single charge. It measures 162.8×77.7×6.39mm

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Further reading: Tecno Camon Slim, Tecno Camon Slim Specifications, Tecno
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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