Vivo is all set to launch a new smartphone under its V30 series in India. The company has confirmed that it will unveil the Vivo V30e in the country on May 02, 2024. The latest smartphone from Vivo will be a mid-premium smartphone with a focus on cameras and sleek design language. The company has already teased some of the device's key features like design, colour options, battery capacity, and more. Moreover, there have been multiple leaks of the device in the past, which shed some light on the expected features and specifications. So, if you're still uncertain about the features of the upcoming Vivo phone, you've landed on the right page. This article will help you get all the details surrounding the latest Vivo V30e. So, let's begin.

Vivo V30e 5G India Launch Details

Vivo has officially confirmed that it will launch the Vivo V30e smartphone in India on May 02, 2024. The company will unveil the latest handset at 12:00 PM IST. One can watch the live stream on the company's official website and get the latest updates from the brand's social media channels.

The company will announce the India price for its latest smartphone at the launch event. However, as per various rumours, the Vivo V30e price in India might start at under Rs 30,000 price segment. The company has already confirmed that the latest handset will be available for purchase from Flipkart and the company's official store.

Vivo V30e 5G Expected Features and Specifications

Vivo has teased some of the key features and specifications of the upcoming Vivo V30e smartphone. Moreover, multiple leaks and rumours have also revealed some key specifications of the device. Check it out here:

Design

The Vivo V30e will feature a similar design language as we have seen in the other two V30 series. The company teases that the upcoming handset will be one of the slimmest smartphones in the segment, with just 7.69mm thickness.

The back panel will come with a premium finish, which the company calls Gem Cut Design. There is a large camera module at the rear panel that houses the dual camera setup and Aura Light. The front panel will feature a bezel-less display. The Vivo V30e will be available in two colour options: Velvet Red and Silk Blue.

Display

Coming to the display, the company has confirmed that the upcoming handset will pack a 3D curved display. The phone might feature a 6.78-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display, and we might also see a 120Hz screen refresh rate.

Performance and OS

As per the latest rumours, the Vivo V30e might be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor. The chipset is built using a 4nm process and offers four cores of CA78 clocked at 2.2GHz and four cores of CA55 clocked at 1.8GHz.

The chipset also packs next-generation Adreno GPU. The V30e might also pack 8GB of RAM and might be available in two storage options: 128GB and 256GB. The handset might also run on the latest Android 14 operating with the company's custom FunTouch OS 14 user interface on top of it.

Cameras

Cameras will be one of the biggest highlights of the upcoming smartphone. The Vivo V30e is said to pack a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 sensor along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens.

The handset will also offer 2x portrait shots and other modes, such as Professional Portrait mode, Wedding Style Portrait, and more. On the front, it will feature a 50-megapixel Eye AF camera for selfies and video calling.

Battery and Other Details

The company claims that the Vivo V30e will be the slimmest smartphone in India with a 5,500mAh battery. The handset also comes with 4 years of battery health and might feature 44W fast charging support. Moreover, it might also pack an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance.

