Vivo V30e could be introduced to the global markets including India soon. While Vivo hasn't officially confirmed the phone, details about it have surfaced online. Previously, an alleged image showing the phone's retail box had leaked hinting at its design. Now, a new report has surfaced online that suggests some key features of the phone. It will likely succeed the Vivo V29e, which was introduced in India in August 2023. The Vivo V30e, when launched, will join the Vivo V30 and Vivo V30 Pro that were unveiled in the country this March.

According to a 91Mobiles report citing industry sources, the Vivo V30e, expected to launch in India soon, is likely to sport a premium design and a slim 3D curved display. The handset is tipped to be the slimmest phone with a 5,500mAh battery. It is said to feature a Sony IMX882 rear sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support alongside an aura light.

The Vivo V30e is tipped to launch in two colour options - Blue Green and Brown Red, as per the report. The latter shade was spotted in a recent leak as well. The alleged retail box image of the purported model suggested a handset with a redesigned camera module, unlike its supposed Vivo V30 lineup peers. Instead of a rectangular island, the model was seen with a large, circular camera module, placed towards the top left of the rear panel.

An earlier leak suggested that the Vivo V30e could be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. It is tipped to run an Android 14-based operating system out-of-the-box.

Notably, the Vivo V30 price in India starts at Rs. 33,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option, while the Vivo V30 Pro starts at Rs. 41,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant. They are powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, and a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset, respectively. The handsets are backed by 5,000mAh batteries with 80W fast charging support. The Vivo V30 sports a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit, while the Pro model is equipped with an additional fourth sensor.

