Vivo V30 and Vivo V30 Pro were launched in India last month. Now, Vivo seems to be eyeing to add a new model — Vivo V30e 5G— to the V30 lineup. Ahead of the official debut, alleged images of the Vivo V30e's retail box have surfaced online, suggesting the design of the unannounced phone. It is seen with a curved display and a circular-shaped rear camera unit. The display of Vivo V30e appears to have a centrally located hole punch cutout to keep the selfie shooter.

An alleged image of the retail box of the Vivo V30e 5G, shared by Kiki Def and Raihan Han (via Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz)), offers a glimpse at the phone's design. The handset appears to have a curved display with a hole-punch selfie camera and narrow bezels. The rear panel seems to house a circular-shaped camera module housing dual cameras alongside an LED flash. The design of the camera unit is entirely different from the Vivo V30 and Vivo V30 Pro. The image suggests volume and power buttons on the right side.

Vivo V30e 5G will be released very soon! Retaining V29e colors... It will be available in india soon...



- Curved Display

- SD 6Gen 1

- 8GB RAM, A14



Source: mentioned pic.twitter.com/7yhpmsgEy5 — Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) April 6, 2024

Further, Guglani claims that the Vivo V30e 5G will be offered in artistic red and artistic blue colour options. It is said to run on a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC with 8GB RAM and an Android 14 operating system.

The Vivo V30 series was announced in India last month with the Vivo V30 Pro starting at Rs. 41,999, while the Vivo V30 being sold at a starting price tag of Rs. 33,999.

Both handsets feature 6.78-inch curved 1.5K (1,260x2,800 pixels) AMOLED displays with 120Hz refresh rate. The base Vivo V30 runs on a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, while the Pro model ships with a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset. The Vivo V30 has a dual rear camera setup, while the Pro model has triple rear cameras. Both phones feature a 50-megapixel selfie camera.

Vivo has packed 5,000mAh batteries on both Vivo V30 and Vivo V30 Pro with 80W wired fast charging support.

