Vivo Y300 Pro 5G Model Number Reportedly Surfaces Online: Expected Specifications

Vivo Y300 Pro 5G could arrive as a rebranded version of the Vivo V30e.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 4 June 2024 11:04 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Y300 Pro 5G is expected to succeed the Vivo Y200 Pro 5G (pictured)

  • Vivo Y300 Pro 5G could be powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC
  • The smartphone might feature a 50-megapixel selfie camera
  • The Vivo Y300 Pro 5G could be equipped with a 5,500mAh battery
Vivo Y300 Pro 5G is likely to be launched by the company in the coming months, according to a report that claims the smartphone maker is already working on a successor to the Vivo Y200 Pro 5G, which was unveiled in India in May. The launch timeline or specifications of the purported Vivo Y300 Pro 5G are not yet known but the handset is expected to arrive with hardware upgrades over the existing model. 

The Vivo Y200 Pro 5G launched as a rebadged version of the Vivo V29e handset. It is, therefore, likely that the succeeding Vivo Y300 Pro 5G will be a refreshed Vivo V30e.

Vivo Y300 Pro 5G launch timeline (expected)

A Gizmochina report suggested that the Vivo Y300 Pro 5G with model number V2402 was spotted in an unspecified database — the current Vivo Y200 Pro 5G has the model number V2401. It is expected to be a mid-range smartphone according to the report. The listing does not reveal any features of the anticipated handset, which is likely to debut in the coming months.

Vivo V30e specifications

The Vivo V30e launched in India in May with a 4nm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, a 5,500mAh battery with support for 44W wired fast charging, an IP64 rating and Android 14-based FuntouchOS 14. The handset sports a 6.78-inch 120Hz full-HD+ 3D curved display, a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit and a 50-megapixel selfie shooter. 

The Vivo V30e is priced at Rs. 27,999 and Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB options, respectively. 

Vivo Y200 Pro 5G specifications 

The Vivo Y200 Pro 5G is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset, a 64-megapixel dual rear camera system and a 16-megapixel front camera. The phone features a 6.78-inch 120Hz full-HD+ AMOLED screen and ships with Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14.

The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery with 44W wired fast charging support and has an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. The 8GB + 128GB configuration of the Vivo Y200 Pro 5G is priced at Rs. 24,999 in India.

Vivo Y200 Pro 5G

Vivo Y200 Pro 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
Further reading: Vivo Y200 Pro 5G, Vivo Y300 Pro 5G, Vivo Y300 Pro 5G specifications, Vivo
Sucharita Ganguly
iOS 18 May Bring Control Centre Overhaul, Redesigned Music Widget to the iPhone: Report

