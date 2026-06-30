Selecting the right laser printer for your office and business usage is a difficult task, as there is a wide range of options available across various price segments. In India, brands like HP, Canon, and Brother currently offer several all-in-one laser printers that combine printing, scanning, copying, and faxing functions in a single device. These multifunction printers can be useful in handling business documents, marketing and promotional materials. Many models offer advanced printing and scanning features. They support multiple paper sizes and types. While selecting a model, buyers should also consider the long-term operating costs, especially toner replacement costs beyond the initial purchase price. The ink rates and toner costs have a huge impact on the total cost of printing, scanning, copying, and faxing over time.

Here we have compiled a list of some of the best all-in-one laser printers available in India. Buyers are advised to compare print quality, print speed, supported media sizes, pricing, and toner costs of each model to select the best model that suits their needs.

HP Laserjet Pro Mfp M329Dw

HP Laserjet Pro Mfp M329Dw is a monochrome laser printer, and it offers a speed of up to 35 pages per minute. This all-in-one model is capable of different functionalities like Copy, Scan, Fax, Email, and Print. This wireless model weighs around 17.1 kilograms and has Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity options. It allows you to print from mobile devices through the compatible apps. It also supports automatic duplex printing. It comes with a three-year warranty and has a maximum sheet capacity of 100.

HP Laserjet Pro Mfp M329Dw Price in India

The HP Laserjet Pro Mfp M329Dw is priced at Rs. 28,910. You can buy it through Amazon in Black and White colours.

HP Laser MFP 1188fnw

The HP Laser MFP 1188fnw is another multifunction monochrome laser printer combined with print, copy, scan, and fax capabilities in a single device. You will get a print speed of up to 21 pages per minute in this model. It features a 40-sheet automatic document feeder (ADF), and the printer is advertised to offer a monthly duty cycle of up to 10,000 pages.

For connectivity, the HP Laser MFP 1188fnw offers Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and dual Hi-Speed USB 2.0 ports. It has a flatbed scanner and supports different media sizes, including A4, A5, B5 (JIS), Oficio, and C5 and DL envelopes. It features a 150-sheet input tray and a 100-sheet output tray. HP bundled this model with an HP Black Contractual Original Laser Toner Cartridge, which is rated for up to 1,500 pages. It has a 2-line LCD, four LED status indicators, and a 30-button control panel.

HP Laser MFP 1188fnw Price in India

You can get the HP Laser MFP 1188fnw for Rs. 19,999. It is available on Amazon in a White shade.

HP MFP 3303sdw

The HP Color LaserJet Pro MFP 3303sdw is another colour laser multifunction printer designed for business use. This model offers printing, copying, and scanning capabilities and has a print speed of up to 25 pages per minute in both black-and-white and colour.

The HP MFP 3303sdw has automatic duplex printing for two-sided output. This model also carries an automatic document feeder (ADF). You will get Wi-Fi and USB connectivity options, allowing you to print from desktops, laptops, smartphones, and tablets. It provides scan-to-email and scan-to-PDF functionalities. The printer has a front-facing USB flash drive port for direct printing and scanning. It comes with TerraJet toner cartridge technology and supports wireless printing and mobile printing.

HP MFP 3303sdw Price in India

The HP MFP 3303sdw costs Rs. 48,970. You can buy this model on the HP india website.

Canon imageCLASS MF275dw

The Canon imageCLASS MF275dw is a monochrome laser multifunction printer with printing, scanning, copying, and faxing capabilities. This 4-in-1 monochrome printer boasts an LCD panel and offers wireless connectivity. This model offers print speeds of up to 29 pages per minute on A4 paper. It also has an automatic document feeder (ADF). The company claims that the MF275dw can handle monthly print volumes ranging from 150 to 2,000 pages

Canon imageCLASS MF275dw Price in India

The Canon imageCLASS MF275dw is priced at Rs. 28 999 in India. It is currently available for purchase via the Canon India website.

Brother MFC-L2701D

The Brother MFC-L2701D monochrome laser multifunction printer is another model available in the market for businesses. This offers print, scan, copy, and fax functionality in a single unit. It supports automatic duplex printing and has a 35-sheet automatic document feeder. This printer features a 250-sheet paper tray. You will also get 32MB of onboard memory in this model. The Brother MFC-L2701D has a 2-line LCD display and provides print speeds of up to 30 pages per minute. It has a USB 2.0 interface. It ships with a black toner cartridge that is claimed to print up to 2,600 pages.

Brother MFC-L2701D Price in India

The Brother MFC-L2701D costs Rs. 28,690. It can be purchased from the Brother India website.