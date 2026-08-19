Vivo recently hiked the prices of five Y-series smartphones in India, and the company has now carried out a similar price increase for one of the models in its T-lineup. According to a tipster, the Vivo T5 Pro 5G has become more expensive in the country across all the RAM and storage configurations. While the company has yet to officially communicate the price revision, the tipster claims a few other Vivo models could also see a price hike beginning next week.

Vivo T5 Pro 5G Price Hike

According to tipster Sanju Chaudhary's X post, Vivo has increased the prices of the T5 Pro 5G by up to Rs. 7,000 in India. The tipster claims that the base variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage now costs Rs. 41,999, which translates into a price revision of Rs. 6,000. Meanwhile, the 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration is said to have received a Rs. 7,000 price hike, taking its price to Rs. 46,999.

But perhaps the most drastic increase has been made to the top-end 12GB + 256GB model, which now costs Rs. 69,999, pushing it past the mid-flagship territory.

For comparison, the handset was launched in India in April at a starting price of Rs. 29,999. Its 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants were priced at Rs. 33,999 and Rs. 39,999, respectively.

In recent months, the price of the Vivo T5 Pro 5G was hiked to Rs. 35,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant and Rs. 46,999 for the 8GB + 256GB model. With the latest round of price hikes, the handset has become even more expensive in the country.

While the company has yet to comment publicly on the revisions, the updated prices are now reflected on the Vivo India website. We have reached out to Vivo for a comment on the price revisions and will update this story when we hear back.

Vivo T5 Pro Features, Specifications

The Vivo T5 Pro 5G sports a 6.83-inch 1.5K (1,260x2,800 pixels) AMOLED screen, with up to 144Hz refresh rate, up to 5,000 nits local peak brightness, 2,160Hz PWM dimming, and 449 ppi pixel density. It is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

For optics, the Vivo T5 Pro 5G carries a dual rear camera system, headlined by a 50-megapixel main shooter with a Sony IMX882 sensor, coupled with a 2-megapixel Bokeh camera. It has a 32-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options on the handset include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The Vivo T5 Pro 5G packs a 9,020mAh silicon carbon battery with 90W wired fast charging support.