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Poco M8x 5G Colour Options, Durability Details and More Announced Ahead of India Launch

Poco M8x 5G is promised to receive four OS upgrades and six years of security updates.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 19 August 2026 16:29 IST
Poco M8x 5G Colour Options, Durability Details and More Announced Ahead of India Launch

Photo Credit: Flipkart/ Poco

Poco M8x 5G will support 22.5W wired reverse charging

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Highlights
  • Poco M8x 5G will be offered in three colourways
  • Poco M8x 5G will feature a Snapdragon chip
  • Poco M8x 5G will go on sale in India via Flipkart
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Poco M8x 5G will be launched in India on August 21 at 12 pm IST. The smartphone is set to go on sale in the country via Flipkart. Days before its unveiling, the company has revealed that the Poco M8x 5G will be offered in three colour options. One of the shades will be equipped with a quad curved rear panel with leather finish. The handset is confirmed to be powered by a Snapdragon 4 series chipset, paired with a 7,900mAh battery, the Xiaomi sub-brand recently announced.

Poco M8x 5G Colour Options, Specifications Teased

The dedicated microsite for the upcoming Poco smartphone has been updated to confirm that the Poco M8x 5G will be available for purchase in India in three colour options, namely Black, Blue, and Leather Green, with the green shade boasting a “vegan leather finish”. The microsite also reveals that the Poco M8x 5G will be equipped with a flat middle frame with a “metallic finish”. On the back, the phone will sport a “quad curved” panel.

Moreover, the Poco M8x 5G is confirmed to launch in India with Xiaomi's HyperOS 3, which is based on Android 16. The Xiaomi sub-brand promises that the phone will receive four OS upgrades and six years of security updates. The display of the upcoming handset will offer Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection and Wet Touch 2.0 for better touch response when being used with wet or damp fingers. The Poco M8x 5G will also ship with an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.

This comes shortly after the tech firm announced that the Poco M8x 5G will be equipped with a 7,900mAh battery, which is claimed to provide up to three days of battery life. Further, the company says that the smartphone will provide about 35 hours of social media scrolling, 27 days of messaging, 13 hours of GPS-based navigation, or 64 hours of music playback on a single charge. It will support 45W wired fast charging and 22.5W reverse wired charging.

The Poco M8x 5G is confirmed to be powered by a 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 chipset from Qualcomm, which is claimed to launch apps 43 percent faster. The handset is claimed to have managed to score more than 6,30,000 points on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform. It will also feature 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.2 onboard storage. For thermal management, the phone will be equipped with a vapour chamber cooling solution, with a 12,439 sq mm graphite heat dissipation area and a 1,924 sq mm copper foil layer.

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Further reading: Poco M8x 5G, Poco, Poco M8x 5G India Launch, Poco M8x 5G Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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