OnePlus 16 is expected to launch in China next month with upgrades over last year's OnePlus 15. The brand is yet to confirm its launch date, but we already have a couple of leaks about the phone's display, chipset and rear cameras. Now, a fresh leak has reiterated the rumoured display details of the upcoming OnePlus flagship. The OnePlus 16 is expected to run on a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro SoC. It is likely to feature a 9,000mAh battery.

OnePlus 16 Display Details Surface Online Again

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) on Weibo suggested that the OnePlus 16 will debut BOE's next-generation oriental screen, which could support a 165Hz high refresh rate. The high refresh rate is said to deliver a better gaming experience for users. The OnePlus 15 also has a BOE-made AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate.

Further, the tipster states that the OnePlus 16 will come pre-installed with ColorOS 17. This latest skin based on Android 17 is tipped to feature new system-level animations. The tipster claimed that "OnePlus is leading all other mobile phone manufacturers in popularising ultra-high refresh rates across all scenarios" (translated from Chinese). Last year's OnePlus 15, for reference, came with Android 16-based ColorOS 16 in China.

Previous leaks from the same source suggested that OnePlus is collaborating with BOE, a Chinese display manufacturer, to customise the new X4 light-emitting material for the OnePlus 16. The upcoming phone is said to run on a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset. It could feature a 200-megapixel telephoto camera and a 9,000mAh battery.

The OnePlus 16 is rumoured to go official in China in September with a price tag of CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 71,000) for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant.

Earlier this year, OnePlus China's General Manager, Liu Baoyou, confirmed that the OnePlus 16 will go official in the second half of this year with three gaming features.