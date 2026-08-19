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OnePlus 16 Display Details Again Leaked Online; Tipped to Feature ColorOS 17

OnePlus 15 was launched with Android 16-based ColorOS 16.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 19 August 2026 15:27 IST
OnePlus 16 Display Details Again Leaked Online; Tipped to Feature ColorOS 17

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 16 is rumoured to go official in China in September

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Highlights
  • OnePlus 16 could come with a BOE display
  • The display could offer 165Hz refresh rate
  • It is likely to run on a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset
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OnePlus 16 is expected to launch in China next month with upgrades over last year's OnePlus 15. The brand is yet to confirm its launch date, but we already have a couple of leaks about the phone's display, chipset and rear cameras. Now, a fresh leak has reiterated the rumoured display details of the upcoming OnePlus flagship. The OnePlus 16 is expected to run on a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro SoC. It is likely to feature a 9,000mAh battery.

OnePlus 16 Display Details Surface Online Again

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) on Weibo suggested that the OnePlus 16 will debut BOE's next-generation oriental screen, which could support a 165Hz high refresh rate. The high refresh rate is said to deliver a better gaming experience for users. The OnePlus 15 also has a BOE-made AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate.

VoltOnePlus 16 Discussion
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Further, the tipster states that the OnePlus 16 will come pre-installed with ColorOS 17. This latest skin based on Android 17 is tipped to feature new system-level animations. The tipster claimed that "OnePlus is leading all other mobile phone manufacturers in popularising ultra-high refresh rates across all scenarios" (translated from Chinese). Last year's OnePlus 15, for reference, came with Android 16-based ColorOS 16 in China.

Previous leaks from the same source suggested that OnePlus is collaborating with BOE, a Chinese display manufacturer, to customise the new X4 light-emitting material for the OnePlus 16. The upcoming phone is said to run on a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset. It could feature a 200-megapixel telephoto camera and a 9,000mAh battery.

The OnePlus 16 is rumoured to go official in China in September with a price tag of CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 71,000) for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant.

Earlier this year, OnePlus China's General Manager, Liu Baoyou, confirmed that the OnePlus 16 will go official in the second half of this year with three gaming features.

OnePlus 15

OnePlus 15

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Improved design and attractive colour options
  • Flawless flagship performance
  • Clean, polished, and feature-rich software
  • Exceptional battery life and charging speeds
  • Bad
  • 165Hz is not worth the lower display resolution
  • No alert slider
  • Hasselblad-exclusive features missing
  • Expensive
Read detailed OnePlus 15 review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,300mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,272x2,772 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: OnePlus 16, OnePlus 15, OnePlus 16 Specifications, OnePlus
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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