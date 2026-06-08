Instances of cybercrimes in the country, such as OTP-based scams and "digital arrests", have been on the rise. To curb the issue, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has launched a new sub-portal for cybercrime victims, which will allow them to request refunds by following a few simple steps. Dubbed the Mobile Restoration Module (MRM), cybercrime victims can visit the portal after they have filed a complaint via the helpline number or the government's dedicated portal. However, the portal will only be able to process refunds if the money has already been frozen in the perpetrator's bank account, an official highlighted.

Mobile Restoration Module: What It Is, Features

The Ministry of Home Affairs' Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) launched the new MRM site, which is aimed at providing a convenient solution to cybercrime victims seeking refunds. Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Ashish Kumar said that the new MRM portal will reduce the need for victims to visit multiple government offices and banks to get their money back, since they can simply raise requests from the “comfort of their homes”.

Introduced as part of the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP), victims can simply raise a refund request via MRM. However, the module is only capable of processing refunds in case the victim reported the cybercrime immediately after the incident via the 1930 helpline or the NCRP portal, and the money has since been frozen in the scammer's bank account, making these two the only eligibility criteria for the same.

There are three categories of refunds with different prerequisites to apply for a refund via the MRM site. First, if the total amount of funds frozen in the scammer's bank account is less than Rs. 50,000. Here, victims neither have to upload a copy of the FIR nor the Court Order, and the money is refunded directly based on the police complaint. The requirements remain the same for the second category, where the total amount frozen exceeds Rs. 50,000 but is distributed among different bank accounts, without exceeding Rs. 50,000 in one account.

Lastly, the third category, where the value of funds frozen in a single bank account is more than Rs. 50,000, mandates filing of an FIR before raising a refund request via the MRM site. After a request has been successfully submitted, a designated Police team will upload the required Indemnity Bond and Notice on the portal. Then, the concerned bank will restore the funds directly into the victim's bank account.

How to Request a Refund via the Mobile Restoration Module

Before proceeding, ensure that you have your bank account number, a digital copy of your PAN card, the 14-digit complaint ID, and your registered phone number handy.

Visit the MRM portal or click here. Tap on the Citizen Login button. Enter your registered phone number to log in to the MRM portal. (The mobile number should be the same as the one registered on the NCRP portal.) Log in to the portal by entering the OTP. Navigate to the Raise Refund Request section > type your 14-digit complaint ID from the NCRP portal. Then, a new screen will appear with the frozen amount pre-entered. Upload a digital copy of your PAN card > enter your bank account number, and the IFSC code of your branch, where you wish to receive the refund. If you have a copy of the Court Order, you can upload the digital copy of the same from the Select Court Order option. (In case the amount frozen in one bank account is greater than Rs. 50,000, you have to mandatorily file an FIR and get a Court Order). Click on the checkbox next to the declaration > click on the Submit button.

The MRM portal will generate a Unique Request ID with the prefix “MR2026”, which will help you track the status of your refund request.

FAQs

1. Can I request a refund via the Mobile Restoration Module if I have not filed a complaint?

To request a refund via the Mobile Restoration Module, you must first report the cybercrime via the 1930 helpline or the NCRP portal and enter the 14-digit complaint ID on the new portal.

2. Do I need to keep my PAN details handy while requesting a refund via the Mobile Restoration Module?

Yes, you will have to upload an image of your PAN card, along with your bank account number, to raise a refund request via the Mobile Restoration Module.

3. Do I also need to file an FIR before requesting a refund via the Mobile Restoration Module?

If the refund amount is less than or equal to Rs. 50,000, you do not have to upload a copy of the FIR or the court order to raise a refund request via the Mobile Restoration Module.