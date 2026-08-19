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Samsung Galaxy S25 Price Hiked in India by Up to Rs. 12,000: Here’s How Much It Costs Now

Samsung Galaxy S25 features a 6.2-inch display and runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 19 August 2026 19:37 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 Price Hiked in India by Up to Rs. 12,000: Here’s How Much It Costs Now

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S25 has a 4,000mAh battery

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Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S25 is now Rs. 4,000 to Rs. 12,000 more expensive in India
  • Galaxy S25 with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is now priced at Rs. 84,999
  • Samsung has not officially announced the price revision yet
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Samsung Galaxy S25, which was launched in India in January last year, appears to be getting a price hike in the country. The handset is now Rs. 12,000 more expensive compared to its launch price. The revised prices are now reflected on the Samsung India website.  Samsung Galaxy S25 features a 6.2-inch display and is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor. It has a triple rear camera unit.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Gets a Price Hike in India

As shown on the Samsung India website, the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant of the Galaxy S25 now costs Rs. 84,999, marking a Rs. 4,000 hike from the launch price of Rs. 8,000. Similarly, the 12GB + 512GB storage variant of the Galaxy S25 is priced at Rs. 1,04,999, marking a Rs. 12,000 increase compared to the launch price of Rs. 92,999.

VoltSamsung Galaxy S25 Discussion
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Meanwhile, the base model with 12GB RAM and 128GB storage is currently available for Rs. 74,999, unchanged from its launch price.

Samsung has yet to confirm the price hike officially; however, tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) on X shared an official-looking document showing Samsung's communication to its retail partners in India about the price revision of the Galaxy S25. The new prices are reportedly effective from August 19.

Samsung is not the only brand to hike smartphone prices in India. Recently, many Chinese smartphone brands have increased the prices of their flagship and mid-range devices in India.

Samsung Galaxy S25  was launched in January last year with a 6.2-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on a Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor and has a triple rear camera unit headlined by a 50-megapixel primary camera. The camera unit also includes a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera. It features a 12-megapixel selfie camera.

The Galaxy S25 has a 4,000mAh battery with 25W charging support. It has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

FAQSamsung Galaxy S25 FAQs
What are the main features of the Samsung Galaxy S25?
The Samsung Galaxy S25 features a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 2340×1080 (FHD ) resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and comes in two RAM and storage configurations: 12GB RAM with 256GB storage and 12GB RAM with 512GB storage, with no support for microSD expansion. It has a triple rear-camera system that includes a 50MP main camera with OIS, a 10MP telephoto sensor, and a 12MP ultra-wide lens, along with a 12MP front camera. The device supports 25W wired fast charging with its 4000mAh battery. It does not include a 3.5mm headphone jack and is available in Icyblue, Navy, Silver Shadow, Mint, Blueblack, Coralred, and Pinkgold colour options.
When was the Samsung Galaxy S25 released?
The Samsung Galaxy S25 launched on February 7, 2025.
Where can I buy the Samsung Galaxy S25?
You can buy the Samsung Galaxy S25 through the Samsung official website, e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart and select retail stores across India.
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Samsung Galaxy S25

Samsung Galaxy S25

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact and excellent aesthetics
  • Top-notch display
  • AI features loaded
  • One UI 7 brings nice updates
  • Decent cameras
  • Bad
  • 25W fast-charging limit
  • Expensive (base price)
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S25, Samsung Galaxy S25 Price in India, Samsung Galaxy S25 Specifications, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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