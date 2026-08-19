Samsung Galaxy S25, which was launched in India in January last year, appears to be getting a price hike in the country. The handset is now Rs. 12,000 more expensive compared to its launch price. The revised prices are now reflected on the Samsung India website. Samsung Galaxy S25 features a 6.2-inch display and is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor. It has a triple rear camera unit.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Gets a Price Hike in India

As shown on the Samsung India website, the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant of the Galaxy S25 now costs Rs. 84,999, marking a Rs. 4,000 hike from the launch price of Rs. 8,000. Similarly, the 12GB + 512GB storage variant of the Galaxy S25 is priced at Rs. 1,04,999, marking a Rs. 12,000 increase compared to the launch price of Rs. 92,999.

Samsung Galaxy S25 gets price hike ₹4K on 12+256 and ₹12K on 12+512. pic.twitter.com/UvNoRtv204 — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) August 19, 2026

Meanwhile, the base model with 12GB RAM and 128GB storage is currently available for Rs. 74,999, unchanged from its launch price.

Samsung has yet to confirm the price hike officially; however, tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) on X shared an official-looking document showing Samsung's communication to its retail partners in India about the price revision of the Galaxy S25. The new prices are reportedly effective from August 19.

Samsung is not the only brand to hike smartphone prices in India. Recently, many Chinese smartphone brands have increased the prices of their flagship and mid-range devices in India.

Samsung Galaxy S25 was launched in January last year with a 6.2-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on a Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor and has a triple rear camera unit headlined by a 50-megapixel primary camera. The camera unit also includes a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera. It features a 12-megapixel selfie camera.

The Galaxy S25 has a 4,000mAh battery with 25W charging support. It has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FAQs What are the main features of the Samsung Galaxy S25? The Samsung Galaxy S25 features a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 2340×1080 (FHD ) resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and comes in two RAM and storage configurations: 12GB RAM with 256GB storage and 12GB RAM with 512GB storage, with no support for microSD expansion. It has a triple rear-camera system that includes a 50MP main camera with OIS, a 10MP telephoto sensor, and a 12MP ultra-wide lens, along with a 12MP front camera. The device supports 25W wired fast charging with its 4000mAh battery. It does not include a 3.5mm headphone jack and is available in Icyblue, Navy, Silver Shadow, Mint, Blueblack, Coralred, and Pinkgold colour options. When was the Samsung Galaxy S25 released? The Samsung Galaxy S25 launched on February 7, 2025. Where can I buy the Samsung Galaxy S25? You can buy the Samsung Galaxy S25 through the Samsung official website, e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart and select retail stores across India. Read More

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