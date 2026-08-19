Vivo is reportedly preparing a major visual overhaul for OriginOS 7, with leaked details pointing to several glass-inspired interface styles and wider customisation options. The Android 17-based software could let users choose between Liquid Glass, regular glass and frosted glass treatments, while some test builds reportedly allow these effects to be disabled. OriginOS 7 is also expected to bring more control over the Control Centre and introduce a redesigned dock with translucent effects. The changes are currently based on leaks and test-build information.

OriginOS 7 Leak Suggests Liquid Glass UI and Customisable Controls

Tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) said in an X post that OriginOS 7 will let users choose from three glass-inspired looks: Liquid Glass, regular glass and frosted glass. Each option is expected to handle transparency, blur, lighting and material effects differently. Recent test builds have also reportedly included a way to switch off the glass effects altogether, so users who prefer a simpler look will not have to use them.

Previous OriginOS 7 beta leaks suggest that the home screen will get a new dock with a glossy, translucent finish, with app icons sitting inside it and a translucent search pill above. The interface could also use background blur and spring-style animations when opening apps or pulling down the Control Centre.

The Control Centre itself is also expected to become more flexible. Early Android 17 beta details suggest that users will be able to move or remove modules from the top section, including Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity cards, the media player, sound controls, volume and brightness sliders, and connected smartwatch widgets.

The shortcut grid in the lower part of the Control Centre could also be customised. An edit mode may let users remove individual toggles and rearrange them as needed.

The tipster also compared it to Samsung's reported One UI 9.5 design. Samsung's leaked approach appears to create its glass effect through edge highlights, background blur and shadows, while OriginOS 7 is expected to give users several distinct treatments.

Notably, OriginOS 7 is expected to use Android 17, and Vivo has already started recruiting users for its beta programme. The company is expected to refine the software based on feedback before releasing the wider version.