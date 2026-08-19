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Realme P4s 5G India Launch Date Announced; Key Specifications Revealed

Realme P4s 5G will be available for purchase via Realme's website and Flipkart after its launch.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 19 August 2026 11:47 IST
Realme P4s 5G India Launch Date Announced; Key Specifications Revealed

Photo Credit: Realme

The brand has teased two colourways of its upcoming P-series handset

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Highlights
  • Realme P4s 5G India launch is set for August 26 at 12pm IST
  • The handset is confirmed to feature a 144Hz Samsung M14 display
  • It will have an 8,000mAh battery with 80W charging
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The Realme P4s 5G will be launched in India next week, the company announced on Wednesday. The upcoming handset will arrive as the latest addition to the brand's new P-series lineup, which already comprises the Realme P4, Realme P4 Lite, Realme P4x, and Realme P4 Pro 5G models. The company has also revealed key specifications ahead of its anticipated debut. It will feature a Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset and pack an 8,000mAh battery.

Realme P4s 5G India Launch Date

In a press note, the company announced revealed that the launch of the Realme P4s 5G in India is set for August 26 at 12pm IST. The teaser image reveals it will be offered in green and beige-brown colour options. While pricing details remain under wraps, the upcoming handset will be available for purchase via Realme's website and Flipkart after its launch.

The Realme P4s 5G is confirmed to sport a Samsung M14 display with a resolution of 1,272 × 2,772 pixels and a 144Hz refresh rate. The company claims it will offer up to 6,500 nits of peak brightness, along with support for HDR10+ and Netflix HDR content. The panel is advertised to offer 26 percent improved luminous efficiency, 50 percent extended screen lifespan.

Under the hood, the smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra 5G chipset, alongside a dedicated HyperVision+ AI chip. The latter is expected to handle graphics-intensive tasks.

On the optics front, the Realme P4s 5G is teased to feature a 50-megapixel dual AI camera setup with optical image stabilisation (OIS). It will come with an IP66 + IP68 + IP69-rated build for dust and water resistance. The upcoming handset is confirmed to pack an 8,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support, which is claimed to deliver up to three days of usage on a single charge.

Per previous leaks, the Realme P4s 5G could be offered in brown and green colour options, which aligns with the latest teaser image. It is tipped to be available in four RAM and storage configurations — 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB.

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Further reading: Realme P4s 5G, Realme, Realme P4s 5G India Launch
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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