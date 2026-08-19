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  • iQOO Neo 11 Ultra Launched With Dimensity 9500M Chip, 9,100mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

iQOO Neo 11 Ultra Launched With Dimensity 9500M Chip, 9,100mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

iQOO Neo 11 Ultra sports a 6.83-inch 2K AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and up to 144Hz refresh rate.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 19 August 2026 12:30 IST
iQOO Neo 11 Ultra Launched With Dimensity 9500M Chip, 9,100mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: iQOO

iQOO Neo 11 Ultra runs OriginOS 6, based on Android 16

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Highlights
  • iQOO Neo 11 Ultra has up to 16GB RAM and up to 512GB onboard storage
  • It supports 100W fast charging
  • iQOO Neo 11 Ultra is currently available for purchase in China
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iQOO Neo 11 Ultra was launched in China on Tuesday. The new Neo series smartphone comes in three colour options and has a 9,100mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging. The iQOO Neo 11 Ultra runs on an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9500M chipset, paired with up to 16GB RAM and up to 512GB onboard storage. It features a dual rear camera system, led by a 50-megapixel primary shooter. It has an IP68 and IP69-rated build for dust and water resistance. 

iQOO Neo 11 Ultra Price

The iQOO Neo 11 Ultra is priced at CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 52,000) for the base model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The 16GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage versions are priced at CNY 4,099 (roughly Rs. 58,000), CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 61,000) and CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 66,000), respectively.

The iQOO Neo 11 Ultra is currently available for purchase in China in Chi Guangbai, Riding the Wind, and Shadow Black (translated from Chinese) colours.

iQOO Neo 11 Ultra Specifications

The dual-SIM (nano) iQOO Neo 11 Ultra runs OriginOS 6, based on Android 16 and has a 6.83-inch 2K (1,440x3,200 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, up to 144Hz refresh rate, and a 94.88 percent screen-to-body ratio.

The iQOO Neo 11 Ultra is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9500M processor, manufactured using a 3nm process. The chipset has one core clocked at up to 4.21GHz, three cores at up to 3.5GHz, and four cores at up to 2.7GHz. It has an ARM G1-Ultra GPU and is paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.1 storage. 

iQOO Neo 11 Ultra has a dual rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel Sony LYT700V main camera with OIS, an f/1.88 aperture and up to 20x optical zoom. The camera unit also includes an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture. The new phone has a 16-megapixel front camera with an f/2.45 aperture. It has IP68 and IP69 dustproof and water-resistant ratings.

Sensors include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, physical gyroscope, electronic compass, colour-temperature sensor, flashlight sensor, infrared remote-control sensor, and an X-axis linear motor. The iQOO Neo 11 Ultra has a 3D fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication and supports Face Wake facial recognition. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, USB Type-C port, OTG, GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, NavIC, and A-GPS.

The iQOO Neo 11 Ultra features a 9,100mAh battery with support for 100W wired charging and OTG reverse charging. It is claimed to deliver up to 36.5 days of 4G single-SIM standby time or up to 33.5 hours of 4G VoLTE talk time. It measures aroynd 163.42x75.88x8.60mm and weighs 225g.

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Further reading: iQOO Neo 11 Ultra, iQOO Neo 11 Ultra Price, iQOO Neo 11 Ultra Specifications, iQOO
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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