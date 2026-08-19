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WhatsApp Could Soon Let You Expand Photos to 9:16 Format on Android Using Meta AI

WhatsApp could add the AI-powered photo expansion feature to both chats and Status updates.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 19 August 2026 16:39 IST
WhatsApp Could Soon Let You Expand Photos to 9:16 Format on Android Using Meta AI

Photo Credit: Reuters

The expansion tool could be available in the drawing editor

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Highlights
  • WhatsApp is said to be working on an AI-powered photo expansion feature
  • It is said to be available in the drawing editor
  • The 9:16 aspect ratio is used for vertical and full-screen content
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WhatsApp is said to be working on a new AI-powered feature for Android. The Meta-owned instant messaging platform could soon allow users to expand images in a 9:16 format on Android. The feature could be available directly in the drawing editor screen, and Meta AI could expand the photo by generating content around the edges. Users may have to open it in the drawing editor and scroll down through the filters section. This is likely to be available in both chats and Status updates.

WhatsApp Could Soon Launch Photo Expansion Feature

As spotted by Wabetainfo, WhatsApp is working on an AI-powered photo expansion feature in the drawing editor that will allow users to expand a photo to the 9:16 format using Meta AI. The feature was reportedly spotted in the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.26.33.2. 

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The report includes screenshots showcasing how the feature would work. The expansion tool could be available in the drawing editor alongside the animate and background options. After selecting the tool, Meta AI could analyse the image and generate additional content around its edges to fit the 9:16 format. Users can apply the tool again if they are not satisfied with the result.

WhatsApp is said to be offering this feature for both chats and Status updates. However, the two versions may not launch simultaneously. The feature could first be available for Status updates and could expand to chats later. It is likely to enhance the user experience on the platform, as the 9:16 format is the standard full-screen size. WhatsApp is expected to make the feature available to beta testers in a future update.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is said to be testing several other new features. It is reportedly working on adding chat themes with animated wallpapers on iOS. The app also updated its poll feature recently. It also launched an @all mentions feature.

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Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp For Android, WhatsApp Features, WhatsApp Update
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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