Realme GT 7 Pro Confirmed to Launch in India

Realme GT 6T was unveiled in India last week with the 4nm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chip. The launch of the handset marked the comeback of the GT series to the country after a hiatus. Now, Realme's Vice President Chase Xu confirmed that the Indian market will see the debut of Realme GT 7 Pro. It is expected to come with upgrades over the Realme GT 5 Pro. The latter was launched in China at the end of last year. The flagship device, however, didn't launch in India.

While replying to a user's question on why the company did not launch the Realme GT 5 Pro in india, Chase Xu confirmed that Realme will launch GT 7 Pro in India this year. However, he did not reveal the exact launch timeline or any specifications.

The Realme GT 5 Pro was launched in December last year in China. It runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. Based on this, we can speculate the Realme GT 7 Pro to go official by the end of this year with the next-generation Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC. The brand is expected to unveil another GT-series smartphone — Realme GT 6 in June.

Realme GT 5 Pro had a starting price tag of CNY 3,298 (roughly Rs. 40,000) for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. It features a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,264x2,780 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 144Hz refresh rate and up to 4,500 nits of peak brightness. It packs up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. The phone has a triple rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-808 sensor. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 camera for selfies.

The Realme GT 5 Pro is backed by a 5,400mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging support and 50W wireless charging support.

We can expect to learn more about the Realme GT 7 Pro in the following days.

