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Google Introduces Notebooks in Gemini to Organise Chats, Files and AI Workflows

Notebooks in Gemini will support more sources depending on the user’s subscription tier, enabling larger and more complex workflows over time.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 9 April 2026 10:02 IST
Google Introduces Notebooks in Gemini to Organise Chats, Files and AI Workflows

Photo Credit: Google

Notebooks feature is rolling out to Gemini AI Ultra, Pro, and Plus subscribers on the web

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Highlights
  • Users can migrate existing conversations into new Gemini Notebooks
  • The feature integrates with NotebookLM for syncing data across platforms
  • Google plans to expand mobile support and free-tier access in the future
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Google introduced a new Notebooks feature in its Gemini app on Wednesday. It is aimed at helping users organise long-running conversations, files, and research in one place. Users can not only have new conversations in Notebooks, but also migrate old conversations. As per the Mountain View-based tech giant, the feature builds upon the earlier integration of NotebookLM within Gemini and supports complex use cases like content creation, project planning, and studying.

Notebooks in Gemini

The Notebooks feature serves as a personal knowledge hub within Gemini, Google explained in a blog post. It allows users to create a notebook from the app's side panel. They can organise conversations, upload files like PDFs and documents, and provide custom instructions to guide Gemini's responses.

Once the setup process is complete, Gemini leverages the curated content within a notebook alongside its web search and AI capabilities. This results in more contextual and relevant answers, as per the company. Users can also revisit ongoing topics without having to re-enter context repeatedly. Google said the introduction of Notebooks makes it easier to manage multi-step tasks such as research projects or exam preparation.

Notebooks in Gemini are integrated with NotebookLM. Any notebook created in Gemini syncs automatically with NotebookLM. This, as per the company, allows users to quickly switch between platforms.

Providing an example, Google mentioned that a user could upload study material in Gemini, generate structured insights in NotebookLM, such as video overviews or infographics, and then return to Gemini to draft summaries or essays based on the same data. As per the tech giant, Notebooks in Gemini will support more sources depending on the user's subscription tier, enabling larger and more complex workflows over time.

The Notebooks feature is rolling out to Gemini AI Ultra, Pro, and Plus subscribers on the web. Google will introduce support for mobile devices, additional regions, including parts of Europe, and free-tier users in the coming weeks. However, this is just an initial rollout, and the company will expand the feature with more capabilities in future updates.

The introduction of notebooks in Gemini, notably, draws comparisons to ChatGPT Projects, which was first introduced by OpenAI in December 2024. Like Notebooks, this feature also helps users organise chats, files, and instructions into structured workspaces.

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Further reading: Gemini, Gemini app, Google, AI
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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