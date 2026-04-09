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Oppo Pad Mini Confirmed to Launch on April 21 Alongside Oppo Pad 5 Pro; Teasers Show Smartphone-Like Design

Teaser videos confirm that the Oppo Pad Mini will include an 8,000mAh battery.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 April 2026 10:49 IST
Oppo Pad Mini Confirmed to Launch on April 21 Alongside Oppo Pad 5 Pro; Teasers Show Smartphone-Like Design

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Pad Mini is likely to rival Apple’s iPad Mini and Xiaomi Pad Mini

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Highlights
  • Oppo Pad 5 Pro and Oppo Pad Mini will launch in China soon
  • Oppo Pad Mini is said to feature a 13-megapixel rear camera
  • The design of the tablet appears similar to a smartphone
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The Oppo Pad Mini is confirmed to launch in China next week. Oppo shared the official teasers of the upcoming Android tablet on Wednesday. The teaser video reveals the design details, battery and display specifications of the Oppo Pad Mini. It is likely to feature an 8.8-inch display and a 13-megapixel rear camera. The Oppo Pad Mini could run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. Oppo is likely to position this compact tablet against Apple's iPad Mini.

Oppo Pad Mini Launch Date, Design Revealed

Teasers posted by Oppo executive Qiao Jiadong on Weibo have confirmed the launch of the Oppo Pad Mini in China on April 21. The compact tablet will be unveiled alongside the Oppo Pad 5 Pro. The company has also started accepting pre-reservations for the tablet through its online store in China.

One of the teaser videos shared by the executive shows him sitting at an airport, holding the Oppo Pad Mini. The tablet's design resembles a smartphone, and it features a hole-punch selfie camera at the top. It has slim, symmetrical bezels on all sides. The tablet is confirmed to be thin and lightweight, and it appears to come with an OLED panel along with an 8,000mAh battery. It has a flat rear panel housing a single rear-facing camera.

Oppo Pad Mini is likely to rival Apple's iPad Mini and Xiaomi Pad Mini, which boasts an 8.8-inch display. Previous leaks suggested that the Oppo Pad Mini will feature an 8.8-inch screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, up to 1,800 nits peak brightness and a 3:2 aspect ratio. It is likely to run on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset.

On the rear, the Oppo Pad Mini is said to feature a 13-megapixel camera. It is expected to support 67W fast charging. The tablet could measure 5.39mm in thickness and weighs 279g. Oppo is likely to launch the tablet in dark cyan, gray, and purple colour options.

Meanwhile, Oppo has scheduled the launch of the Oppo Enco Clip 2 and Oppo Watch X3 Mini in China on April 21. The Find X9 Ultra and Find X9s Pro are also set to be revealed during the same launch event.

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Further reading: Oppo Pad Mini, Oppo Pad Mini Specifications, Oppo, Oppo Pad 5 Pro
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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