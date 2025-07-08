Technology News
AI+ Pulse and Nova 5G Smartphones Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Rear Cameras

AI+ Pulse and AI+ Nova 5G handsets are equipped with 5,000mAh batteries.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 July 2025 13:35 IST
Photo Credit: AI+

AI+ Pulse and AI+ Nova 5G will be sold via Flipkart, Flipkart Minutes and Shopsy

  • AI+ Pulse and AI+ Nova 5G ship with NxtQuantum OS
  • The operating system is powered by Google Cloud infrastucture
  • The AI+ Pulse, AI+ Nova 5G phones are said to be made in India
AI+ Pulse and AI+ Nova 5G smartphones were launched in India on Tuesday. The handsets run on Android-15 based NxtQuantum OS, which was fully developed in India. The OS is said to store user data in MeitY-approved (Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology) Google Cloud servers. The AI+ phones are said to be designed in India as well. The newly launched smartphones include 50-megapixel main cameras at the back and are backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

AI+ Pulse, AI+ Nova 5G Price in India, Availability

AI+ Pulse price in India starts at Rs. 4,999 for the 4GB + 64GB option, whereas the 6GB + 128GB variant will be priced at Rs. 6,999.

Meanwhile, the price of the AI+ Nova 5G is set at Rs. 7,999 for the 6GB + 128GB configuration and Rs. 9,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant.

The AI+ Pulse 5G will be available for purchase via Flipkart starting July 12, while the Nova 5G handset will go on sale from July 13. The handsets will be available in Black, Blue, Green, Pink, and Purple colourways.

AI+ Pulse, AI+ Nova 5G Features

The AI+ Pulse and the AI+ Nova 5G sport 6.7-inch HD+ display with 90Hz and 120Hz refresh rates, respectively. The AI+ Pulse is powered by a Unisoc T615 chipset, while the AI+ Nova 5G uses a Unisoc T8200 SoC. They also support up to 1TB expandable storage, and both handsets ship with NxtQuantum's NxtQ OS.

NxtQ OS, which is what the phones run, feature a NxtPrivacy Dashboard that is said to show users the apps that are tracking their data and how. It will also feature the NxtQuantum PlayStore, NxtQuantum Theme Design Tool, Community App, Community Wallpaper, and NxtMove App. The operating system is powered by Google Cloud infrastructure. The OS is based on Android 15.

For optics, the AI+ Pulse and AI+ Nova 5G handsets are equipped with AI-backed dual rear camera units led by 50-megapixel primary rear sensors. Both phones have a 5-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

Both AI+ Pulse and AI+ Nova 5G phones pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, 3.5mm audio jacks and USB Type-C ports. The AI+ Pulse variant will measure 77.37x167.35x8.5mm in size and weighs 193g, whereas the Nova measures 168.04x77.7x8.2mm.

Sucharita Ganguly
