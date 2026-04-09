Apple released the iOS 26.4 update for iPhone models last month. Soon after the rollout, several developers discovered that devices running this version were no longer receiving iCloud change notifications, affecting the data syncing for apps built on the CloudKit framework. It was said to have affected many apps, including Apple's Passwords app and third-party applications. The Cupertino-based company has now offered a fix for this issue with the release of iOS 26.4.1. The update also offers improvements to Playlist Playground and Concerts in Apple Music.

iOS 26.4.1 Now Available

The iOS 26.4.1 update has been released for iPhone users. The update with build number 23E254 arrives just two weeks after the release of iOS 26.4. Eligible iPhone users can install the update by heading to Settings > General > Software Update> Update Now and following the instructions.

Posts on Apple Developer Forums claim that the iOS 26.4.1 update addresses a major iCloud syncing issue introduced in iOS 26.4. The bug blocked devices from receiving notifications when iCloud data changed. This issue is said to have affected both first- and third-party apps built on the CloudKit framework.

This bug was even said to affect Apple's own Passwords app, which offers secure syncing for passwords, verification codes, and passkeys across Apple products. With iOS 26.4.1, Apple appears to have resolved the syncing issues.

The latest fixes come shortly after Apple rolled out the iOS 26.4 update, which included many improvements and features. That update introduced a Playlist Playground feature and a new Concerts view for artists in Apple Music. The emoji keyboard was also updated with eight new emojis with the update, including orca, trombone, landslide, ballet dancer, and distorted face

With iOS 26.4 the Freeform app was also updated with advanced image creation and editing tools and a premium content library, joining Apple Creator Studio. The update let users mark reminders as urgent from the Quick Toolbar or by touching and holding. It also allows users to filter for urgent reminders in Smart Lists.

In iOS 26.4, Purchase Sharing lets adult members in Family Sharing groups use their own payment method when making purchases, without relying on the family organiser. The update has also improved keyboard accuracy when typing quickly.