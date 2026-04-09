YouTube is reportedly testing two new features for Premium users that are designed to improve how videos are watched and controlled. The platform is currently said to be experimenting with an Auto Speed mode and a new On-the-go control interface. Both are expected to make watching content quicker and more convenient, especially for people who spend a lot of time on the app on their phones. These features are part of YouTube's experimental program, where subscribers can try out early tools before a wider rollout as the company continues to refine the viewing experience.

YouTube's Auto Speed Feature Could Offer Smarter Playback for Videos

According to a report by Android Authority, the Auto Speed feature can automatically adjust playback speed while a video is playing. It is designed to save time without making the content harder to understand. The option shows up in the experimental features section within the app. It stays hidden or gets disabled on unsupported videos, and even on supported devices and regions, it does not appear on every video yet.

Photo Credit: Android Authority

The report also highlights a second feature called on-the-go. This mode is aimed at audio-heavy content such as podcasts and talk-based videos. It simplifies the interface by cutting down on visual elements and makes playback controls easier to use while you are moving.

Users can turn on On-the-go mode manually by opening the settings menu during playback, then selecting More and heading into Premium controls. YouTube may also prompt this mode automatically when it detects that your phone has been in motion for about 60 seconds while a video is playing.

Although the feature description says that On-the-go is limited to Android devices, the report claims that it is available on iOS as well. Both features were first noticed late last month and are now rolling out to more users.

YouTube has not said whether these features will come to desktop users. The current test period runs until April 27, after which Google is expected to decide whether to roll them out more widely or drop them.