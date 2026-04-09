Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • YouTube Premium Could Soon Get Auto Speed and On the Go Playback Features Currently in Testing: Report

YouTube Premium Could Soon Get Auto Speed and On-the-Go Playback Features Currently in Testing: Report

Although listed as Android only, the On-the-go feature is also available on iOS.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 April 2026 12:34 IST
YouTube Premium Could Soon Get Auto Speed and On-the-Go Playback Features Currently in Testing: Report

Photo Credit: Reuters

YouTube has not said whether these features will come to desktop users

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • YouTube Premium users get access to new experimental features
  • Auto Speed feature aims to reduce watch time on YouTube
  • On-the-go mode simplifies controls for audio-heavy videos
Advertisement

YouTube is reportedly testing two new features for Premium users that are designed to improve how videos are watched and controlled. The platform is currently said to be experimenting with an Auto Speed mode and a new On-the-go control interface. Both are expected to make watching content quicker and more convenient, especially for people who spend a lot of time on the app on their phones. These features are part of YouTube's experimental program, where subscribers can try out early tools before a wider rollout as the company continues to refine the viewing experience.

YouTube's Auto Speed Feature Could Offer Smarter Playback for Videos

According to a report by Android Authority, the Auto Speed feature can automatically adjust playback speed while a video is playing. It is designed to save time without making the content harder to understand. The option shows up in the experimental features section within the app. It stays hidden or gets disabled on unsupported videos, and even on supported devices and regions, it does not appear on every video yet.

youtube premium experimental features android authority inline Auto Speed

Photo Credit: Android Authority

 

The report also highlights a second feature called on-the-go. This mode is aimed at audio-heavy content such as podcasts and talk-based videos. It simplifies the interface by cutting down on visual elements and makes playback controls easier to use while you are moving.

Users can turn on On-the-go mode manually by opening the settings menu during playback, then selecting More and heading into Premium controls. YouTube may also prompt this mode automatically when it detects that your phone has been in motion for about 60 seconds while a video is playing.

Although the feature description says that On-the-go is limited to Android devices, the report claims that it is available on iOS as well. Both features were first noticed late last month and are now rolling out to more users.

YouTube has not said whether these features will come to desktop users. The current test period runs until April 27, after which Google is expected to decide whether to roll them out more widely or drop them.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: YouTube, YouTube Premium, YouTube Playback Features, YouTube Auto Speed, YouTube On the Go
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Apple's iOS 26.4.1 Update Addresses iCloud Syncing Bug Affecting Passwords, Third-Party Apps

Related Stories

YouTube Premium Could Soon Get Auto Speed and On-the-Go Playback Features Currently in Testing: Report
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. AI+ Nova 2 Ultra Launched in India Alongside AI+ Nova 2: See Prices
  2. AI+ Nova Flip 5G Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Main Camera, 4,320mAh Battery
  3. Vivo V70 FE Goes on Sale in India With These Offers
  4. Dyson's New HushJet Cool Fan is a Personal Cooling Solution for Commutes
  5. WhatsApp's Long-Awaited Username Feature Is Finally Rolling Out
  6. iPhone 18 Could Retain Same Design, iPhone Air 2 Launch Timeline Leaked
#Latest Stories
  1. AI+ Nova Flip 5G Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Camera and 6.9-Inch AMOLED Screen: Price, Features
  2. Neelave Now Available for Streaming Online: What You Need to Know About its Cast, Plot, Review, and More
  3. AI+ Nova 2 Ultra 5G, AI+ Nova 2 5G Launched in India With 6,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera: Price, Specifications
  4. Amazon's Older Kindle Models Will Lose Support Including Kindle Store Access Starting May 20
  5. Bitcoin Price Steadies Near $71,000 as Momentum Slows Despite Rising Retail Demand
  6. Late Shift Out on OTT: Know Where to Watch This Medical Professional Drama Online
  7. YouTube Premium Could Soon Get Auto Speed and On-the-Go Playback Features Currently in Testing: Report
  8. Apple's iOS 26.4.1 Update Addresses iCloud Syncing Bug Affecting Passwords, Third-Party Apps
  9. 007 First Light Delayed on Switch 2 to Summer 2026; Sony Reveals Limited Edition DualSense Controller
  10. NASA’s Artemis 2 Astronauts Take Control of the Ship, Perform Key Tests Ahead of Earth Return
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »