The Android 16 QPR1 Beta 1 update has been released. It is currently available for the Google Pixel 6, 6a, 6 Pro, 7, 7a, 7 Pro, Fold, Tablet, 8, 8a, 8 Pro, 9, 9a, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, and 9 Pro Fold devices. The update brings the Material 3 Expressive interface, which introduces some design changes to notifications, quick settings, the lock screen, and the launcher. The stable version of Android 16 will roll out to global users in June.

The folks over at 9to5Google have highlighted the changes that the Android 16 QPR1 Beta 1 update brings. To begin with, Quick Settings has resizable tiles and a background blur. Since the Android 12 update, we have seen the fully expanded QS with eight large Tiles arranged in a 2×4 format. Now the size and placement of the Tiles can be customised.

With the Android 16 QPR1 Beta 1 update, there's said to be a refreshed rectangular Brightness slider with a noticeable handle bar. The QS Tiles with the main icon appear in a circle when they are not enabled. Once enabled, they are seen in rounded rectangles or squares.

The resizable QS Tiles in the new Android 16 QPR1 Beta 1 update can now be reduced to half their size, with only the icon and no text label. Users can resize the Tiles by tapping on them and dragging the slider to adjust to the desired size.

The QS Tiles have also been grouped into Connectivity, Utilities, Display, Privacy, Accessibility, From system apps, and From apps you installed categories, with the latest Android 16 QPR1 Beta 1 update. You get a reset button at the bottom of the QS panel as well. The updated Notification Shade, on the other hand, has a blurred background and pill-shaped buttons for history, Clear all, and alert preferences.

The Android 16 QPR1 Beta 1 update has refreshed the design of the Recents menu as well. The updated design is said to be helpful for users with the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold and other larger devices. The Recents menu now appears in a uniform grid format instead of its uneven appearance in Android 15 versions. The Recents menu also appears with a pill-shaped button on top of app previews for options, replacing the old floating icon, making it easier to see and use.

Additionally, the Android 16 QPR1 Beta 1 build brings new homescreen grid sizes and a redesigned lockscreen. For the latter, the "At a Glance" information now appears below the large clock, and when the clock is in the corner, the date, day, and temperature shift to the right.

With the Android 16 QPR1 Beta 1 update, the App List appears on a sheet instead of being displayed full screen. The Audio Sharing options get a design revamp as well, alongside an updated volume slider and volume adjustment panel. The Settings app, App info, as well as the design of the Wallpaper & Style section, have been refreshed, as per the publication.