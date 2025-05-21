Technology News
English Edition

Android 16 Release: Everything You Can Expect from Google’s Upcoming OS Update

Unlike early previews and beta versions of major Android updates, the Android 16 QPR builds are stable and ready for everyday use.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 May 2025 15:16 IST
Android 16 Release: Everything You Can Expect from Google’s Upcoming OS Update

Photo Credit: Android Developers

Android 16 will introduce Google's new Material 3 Expressive design language to users

Highlights
  • QS Tiles have also been grouped into Connectivity, Utilities, and more
  • The Android 16 QPR1 Beta 1 update has introduced resizable QS tiles
  • The update brings new homescreen grid sizes, redesigned lockscreen
Advertisement

Google has released the Android 16 QPR1 Beta 1 update for eligible Google Pixel users. Unlike early previews and beta versions of major Android updates, the Quarterly Platform Release builds are said to be stable and ready for everyday use. This update includes elements from the Material 3 Expressive design language, which was unveiled earlier this month. It comes with visual refreshments for notifications, quick settings, the lock screen, as well as the launcher. Notably, the stable version of Android 16 will begin to roll out to global users in June. 

Android 16 Release: Everything You Can Expect 

The Android 16 QPR1 Beta 1 update has been released. It is currently available for the Google Pixel 6, 6a, 6 Pro, 7, 7a, 7 Pro, Fold, Tablet, 8, 8a, 8 Pro, 9, 9a, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, and 9 Pro Fold devices. The update brings the Material 3 Expressive interface, which introduces some design changes to notifications, quick settings, the lock screen, and the launcher. The stable version of Android 16 will roll out to global users in June.

The folks over at 9to5Google have highlighted the changes that the Android 16 QPR1 Beta 1 update brings. To begin with, Quick Settings has resizable tiles and a background blur. Since the Android 12 update, we have seen the fully expanded QS with eight large Tiles arranged in a 2×4 format. Now the size and placement of the Tiles can be customised. 

With the Android 16 QPR1 Beta 1 update, there's said to be a refreshed rectangular Brightness slider with a noticeable handle bar. The QS Tiles with the main icon appear in a circle when they are not enabled. Once enabled, they are seen in rounded rectangles or squares.

The resizable QS Tiles in the new Android 16 QPR1 Beta 1 update can now be reduced to half their size, with only the icon and no text label. Users can resize the Tiles by tapping on them and dragging the slider to adjust to the desired size. 

The QS Tiles have also been grouped into Connectivity, Utilities, Display, Privacy, Accessibility, From system apps, and From apps you installed categories, with the latest Android 16 QPR1 Beta 1 update. You get a reset button at the bottom of the QS panel as well. The updated Notification Shade, on the other hand, has a blurred background and pill-shaped buttons for history, Clear all, and alert preferences.

The Android 16 QPR1 Beta 1 update has refreshed the design of the Recents menu as well. The updated design is said to be helpful for users with the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold and other larger devices. The Recents menu now appears in a uniform grid format instead of its uneven appearance in Android 15 versions. The Recents menu also appears with a pill-shaped button on top of app previews for options, replacing the old floating icon, making it easier to see and use.

Additionally, the Android 16 QPR1 Beta 1 build brings new homescreen grid sizes and a redesigned lockscreen. For the latter, the "At a Glance" information now appears below the large clock, and when the clock is in the corner, the date, day, and temperature shift to the right.

With the Android 16 QPR1 Beta 1 update, the App List appears on a sheet instead of being displayed full screen. The Audio Sharing options get a design revamp as well, alongside an updated volume slider and volume adjustment panel. The Settings app, App info, as well as the design of the Wallpaper & Style section, have been refreshed, as per the publication. 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Android 16 QPR1 Beta 1, Android 16, Android, Google, Google OS, Google I/O
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Google I/O 2025: Everything Announced From Gemini 2.5, AI Mode to Project Astra
Epic Games' Fortnite Returns to Apple App Store in US After Nearly Five Years
Android 16 Release: Everything You Can Expect from Google’s Upcoming OS Update
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Microsoft Wants Websites to Have an AI-Powered Natural Language Interface
  2. Google I/O 2025: Here Are All the Major AI Announcements
  3. iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ WithÂ Snapdragon 8 Elite, 6,800mAh Battery Launched
  4. HP Launches OmniStudio X All-in-One PC With Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU
  5. Nothing Phone 3 Confirmed to Launch Globally in July
  6. Google's New Beam Video Communication Platform Can Turn 2D Video Into 3D
  7. Realme 14T 5G First Impressions
  8. Oppo Reno 14 Series to Arrive With Integrated Google Gemini Features
  9. Apple WWDC 2025 Scheduled From June 9 to June 13: All You Need to Know
  10. Gemini 2.5 Series Gets Improved Capabilities and a Deep Think Mode
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 14 Series Confirmed to Launch Globally With Integrated Google Gemini Features
  2. Xiaomi 16 Early Render Shows Dual Tone Design, Triple Rear Cameras
  3. HP OmniStudio X All-in-One PC With Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Android 16 Release: Everything You Can Expect from Google’s Upcoming OS Update
  5. Google I/O 2025: Everything Announced From Gemini 2.5, AI Mode to Project Astra
  6. Asus ExpertBook P3 Series With AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 Processor Launched at Computex 2025
  7. Tesla on Track to Launch Robotaxi Trial in Austin, Texas, by June End, Musk Says
  8. Stellar Blade Sequel Confirmed by Shift Up, Launch Planned Before 2027
  9. Epic Games' Fortnite Returns to Apple App Store in US After Nearly Five Years
  10. Amazon's Drones Can Now Deliver New Categories of Devices Like iPhone, AirPods and More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »