Honor Magic V5 is set to launch early next month. Just days ahead of the official reveal, the Chinese brand has posted official images of the foldable handset, revealing its design and colour options. The company has also confirmed the RAM and storage details of the upcoming foldable. The Honor Magic V5 will feature a slim profile and will be sold in four colour options with up to 16GB of RAM and a maximum 1TB of storage.

Honor Magic V5 Specifications Teased

Honor is teasing the design of the Honor Magic V5 via its Weibo handle and China website. The phone is confirmed to be available in Dawn Gold, Silk Road Dunhuang, Velvet Black, and Warm White (translated from Chinese) colour options. It is listed in 12GB + 256GB, 16GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB RAM and storage options.

The Honor Magic V5 is confirmed to measure 8.8mm in thickness in the folded state, and it is claimed to be the world's thinnest and lightest foldable smartphone. Honor has not provided details about the weight of the foldable. It is expected to be thinner than the upcoming Vivo X Fold 5, which will measure 9.2mm in thickness when folded.

For comparison, last year's Magic V3 had a 9.3mm thickness in the folded form. Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7 is rumoured to measure 3.9mm when unfolded and 8.9mm when folded. The Oppo Find N5, which is touted to be the world's thinnest foldable smartphone, measures 8.93mm in its folded state and 4.21mm when unfolded.

The official renders show the Honor Magic V5 with a circular protruding rear camera island that appears to house three sensors.

Honor Magic V5 launch is set to take place on July 2 in China. It is expected to come with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and 16GB of RAM. The phone is likely to have an IPX8-rated build and a 6,100mAh battery with 66W wired fast charging support. The handset may get a 6.45-inch LTPO OLED cover screen and an 8-inch 2K inner display.