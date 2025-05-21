Google is rebranding its Project Starline and turning it into a new 3D video communication platform, the company announced at its annual I/O developer conference on Tuesday. Dubbed Beam, the platform enables users to connect with each other in a more intuitive manner by turning 2D video streams into 3D experiences. It leverages the Google Cloud platform along with the company's AI prowess to deliver enterprise-grade reliability and compatibility with the existing workflow. Google says Beam may receive support for speech translation in real time and will be available in the market starting with HP devices later this year.

Google Beam Features

Google detailed its new Beam platform in a blog post. It uses an array of different webcams to capture the user from different angles. Then, AI is used to merge the video streams together and render a 3D light field display. Google says it also has head tracking capabilities which are claimed to be accurate down to the millimetre and at 60 frames per second (fps).

Google Beam takes advantage of an AI volumetric video model to turn standard 2D video streams into realistic experiences which appear in 3D from any perspective. It, along with the light field display, develop a sense of dimensionality and depth, enabling you to make eye contact and read subtle cues.

As per the company, its new platform replaces Project Starline which was initially announced at Google I/O in 2021 with the aim of providing users with a new video communication platform that was capable of showing them in 3D at natural scale, along with eye contact and spatially accurate audio capabilities. While this project did not completely materialise, it was repurposed to create the new 3D video communication platform which is now known as Google Beam.

Photo Credit: Google

For enhanced communication, Google is exploring plans of bringing speech translation in real time to Beam. Additionally, the capability will also be available in Google Meet starting today.

Google says it is working in collaboration with HP to introduce the first Google Beam devices in the market with select customers later this year. Further, the first Google Beam products from the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) will be made available via InfoComm 2025 which takes place in June.