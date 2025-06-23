Amazon India on Sunday announced the launch of its diagnostics services in the country. The new Amazon Diagnostics service from the e-commerce giant facilitates the pickup of test samples from a customer's doorstep. Users can book lab tests, schedule and track appointments, and access digital reports via the Amazon app. The service, which was developed in partnership with Orange Health Labs, has been rolled out in six cities in India.

Amazon Diagnostics Launched in Partnership With Orange Health Labs

The company revealed that its diagnostics service will be available in six cities, including Bengaluru, Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Mumbai, and Hyderabad. Customers can access Amazon Diagnostics via a dedicated page on the Orange Health Labs website, where they can book lab tests online, schedule and track appointments, and access digital reports.

Amazon says users can book a test and have its delivery partners pick up the samples in under 60 minutes between 6am and 10pm. For routine tests, users can get the digital reports back within six hours. The service his currently available in more than 450 pin codes, and offers over 800 diagnostics tests.

Amazon Diagnostics is an expansion of the company's medical services in the country. It already offers virtual consultations with doctors via Amazon Clinic and doorstep delivery of prescription medicines via Amazon Pharmacy.

The company also claims that it is integrating an end-to-end experience with features such as real-time slot visibility, map-based address validation, and secure digital report access via the Amazon Health dashboard. Amazon says that it will follow the “stringest data privacy and quality standards,” but hasn't shared details about these features.

With Amazon Diagnostics, the tech giant has entered India's $15 billion (roughly Rs. 1.3 lakh crore) diagnostics market, which is largely driven by large corporations and smaller labs primarily as an on-site lab-testing service. At-home diagnostics services have only come up in the last decade, and became popular during the COVID-19 pandemic.